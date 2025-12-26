Raiders mailbag: Why not play QB Cam Miller in final 2 games?

Raiders fans want to know about the quarterback situation for the final two games, the chain of command in the organization and the NFL draft, among other things.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks through the team’s practice as quarterback Cam Miller (5) stretches during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Cam Miller (5) looks to throw agaisnt the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Glendale. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Raiders will host the Giants on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in a matchup of the two worst teams in the NFL.

To say Raiders fans have already turned their eyes to the offseason would be an understatement. The vast majority are rooting for the 2-13 Raiders to lose their final two games and secure the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Eric Moore (@EmooreR8Rfan): Why not bring up quarterback Cam Miller? I’m not saying he’s the next thing, but give him the eye test. If Geno Smith is the starter for the final two games, it suggests that coach Pete Carroll unfortunately will return.

Bonsignore: If the Raiders bench Smith at any point in the final two games, either Kenny Pickett or Aidan O’Connell would get the call. Also, word of advice: Don’t read anything into who is playing and who isn’t, and make any assumptions on what that foretells for any changes the Raiders might make, including the head coach.

Guy Mazzone (@RaiderGuy50): Is there any word on what the organizational power structure looks like, in terms of who has control of the major decisions?

Bonsignore: Tom Brady, the Raiders’ minority owner and de facto president of football operations, wields significant power in terms of major decisions and overall direction of the team. As far as the day-to-day operation, Carroll and general manager John Spytek collaborate on managing the roster. The sense is, Carroll has the final say.

It will be interesting to see how the Raiders handle this moving forward. It’s clear there have been philosophical alignment issues between the coaching and personnel offices, and the Raiders can’t function properly if that remains the case. From top to bottom, everyone has to be operating out of the same playbook.

Alan in Vegas (@alaninvegas): Do you believe in 2026 that Spytek will draft two more offensive linemen and defensive linemen and a quarterback to create more competition?

Bonsignore: Expect the Raiders to be heavy on the offensive line and defensive line in free agency and the draft. Yes on the quarterback, assuming they finish with the proper draft position. Keep an eye on wide receiver and linebacker, too.

Bryce (@CincinnatusGW): Assuming Carroll is back next season, how different will his staff look?

Bonsignore: Word of advice: Don’t assume anything at this point. If Carroll does return, expect significant changes to the staff.

RaiderMike (@MikePhineas): What’s the real story on the Raiders’ center from last year?

Bonsignore: Nothing deep at all. This coaching staff thought Jackson Powers-Johnson and Jordan Meredith were part of the best group of five offensive linemen and that Meredith was a better fit at center and Powers-Johnson at guard.

Rick (@BrdcastMediaGuy): If the Raiders move on from Carroll, is it reasonable to expect they have a chance of getting a new coach who is an established winner and would be willing to work for the Raiders?

Bonsignore: A: The pool of candidates will grow significantly if the Raiders are in position to draft one of the top two quarterbacks. B: Don’t underestimate the persuasion of Brady.

Mark Holmlund (@MarkHolmlund): It seems as if the modern quarterback doesn’t necessarily have to be a running quarterback, but rather just elusive. Do either Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore fit that description? If not, who in this draft class does?

Bonsignore: To perfection. Neither is a running quarterback. Both are elusive.

