Raiders mailbag: Will Aidan O’Connell stick around as backup QB?

Raiders fans have plenty of questions, including about the future of quarterback Aidan O’Connell and the hierarchy of pass catchers on the team’s roster.

49ers, Bears have best division odds to go from worst to first

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll watches as players stretch during the 2025 rookie mini camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) is seen on the sidelines during an NFL football game between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders opened their rookie minicamp on Friday at their practice facility in Henderson. In just over a week, they will move on to organized team activities.

It’s not quite full steam ahead to training camp, but it’s close.

Their fans have plenty of questions as things start moving.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Alan in Vegas (@alaninvegas): Is Aidan O’Connell expected to be on the roster to start the season?

Vincent Bonsignore: It would be a surprise if the quarterback wasn’t on the roster.

The Raiders’ most significant move this offseason was trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who is reuniting with Raiders coach Pete Carroll, his former coach in Seattle. Upon trading for him, the Raiders extended his contract by two years, a clear signal that he is their starter for the foreseeable future.

The Raiders also waited until the sixth round of the NFL draft to select a quarterback — North Dakota State’s Cam Miller — which likely means O’Connell will be the club’s No. 2 quarterback behind Smith.

It’s a role O’Connell feels perfectly built to play. He’s got 17 NFL starts under his belt and has shown he can be counted on to be ready and produce either on short notice during a game or as a spot starter for multiple games.

He’s smart and he’s respected in the locker room.

As a backup, a team could do far worse than O’Connell, who is still on his rookie contract and represents excellent value for his role.

Could Miller beat him out for that job? Sure, it’s possible. But that does not seem likely.

Doc Holliday (@MarkPinnix): From what you have heard, will Jack Bech or Jakobi Meyers be the No. 1 wide receiver this season?

Bonsignore: Brock Bowers is listed as a tight end, but the Raiders’ passing game goes through him. He had a team-high 153 targets last year, and while that number may decrease this season, it would be a surprise if he didn’t have the most targets on the team again.

Meyers is likely to have the second-most targets, just like last year. Bech will probably slot behind him.

The Raiders attempted 635 passes last year, which is too many. However, even if the run game improves and pass attempts go down, there is no reason Bowers, Meyers and Bech can’t each accumulate more than 90 targets.

That would still leave plenty of targets for Ashton Jeanty, Tre Tucker, Michael Mayer, Dont’e Thornton and others.

Keith (@KeithPrevite): You’ve seen it all. Jon Gruden. Josh McDaniels. Anonio Pierce. Can you feel a palpable difference with Pete Carroll, John Spytek and Tom Brady in the building?

Bonsignore: Professional sports have no guarantees.

However, Carroll’s addition has significantly raised confidence in the Raiders’ operation within the club and across the league. It’s a significant change from the past few years.

The Raiders’ handling of their offseason and draft also earned high points around the league. Spytek deserves a lot of credit for that.

So yes, it feels quite a bit different.

BIGxPERRO (@R8R4LIFE): Who’s left to sign among the Raiders’ draft choices?

Bonsignore: The Raiders signed nine of their 11 draft picks this week, including Thornton on Friday. Bech and third-round cornerback Darien Porter remain unsigned.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.