Raiders mailbag: Will Mark Davis consider coaching change?

Fans are understandably upset over the Raiders' three-game losing streak, and it's created a lot of questions. Here's a sampling of what arrived in this week's mailbag.

Fans are understandably upset over the Raiders’ three-game losing streak, and it’s created a lot of questions.

Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

randy leduc (@LeducCom): I have really tried to stay positive, but my faith in the new regime is just gone. Do you think there is any chance (owner) Mark Davis is considering pulling the plug on this disastrous front office, or are we stuck with them for now?

(Vincent Bonsignore): The sense is it would have to get really bad for Davis to fire this regime and start over again.

There is also a sense inside the building about some of the challenges coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler faced on the personnel and scouting side to correct long-standing problems. Those issues were not going to get fixed in one or two offseasons.

In that regard, there is an appreciation and understanding of the task at hand at the highest level. And also of how counterproductive it would be to do the same thing the Raiders have done so many times: panic and start over. Many people believe that’s part of the reason they are in this predicament.

For those reasons, expect Davis to give this regime time. That is obviously frustrating to fans, but there is confidence that in time everything will start lining up as it was intended.

But progress needs to be shown through the season. It can’t be a complete crash and burn.

G (@GCraps7112020): There was talk of (offensive coordinator) Mick Lombardi calling the games. What was behind that not happening and will that change?

Will there be a heightened effort to involve Hunter Renfrow, Michael Mayer and Tre Tucker in the offense? Mainly Renfrow.

Is Aidan O’Connell officially QB2 if Jimmy Garoppolo is not cleared?

(Bonsignore): That never felt like anything more than outside chatter and speculation. McDaniels is the play-caller. Yes, on Renfrow, Mayer and Tucker. Mayer, in particular, might be on the cusp of a breakout. As far as O’Connell, if Garoppolo is out, the Raiders will use the opportunity to get O’Connell starter reps in practice and starting assignments in the game. On the other hand, expect Brian Hoyer to remain as the in-game backup because of his understanding of the offense and lack of need for him to get substantial reps in practice.

Ricardo Peña (@Ricardo31768549): What changes is McDaniels making to get the offense going?

(Bonsignore): From a playmaking and emphasis standpoint, making Mayer and Tucker higher priorities. Also, getting the quarterback to get the ball out quicker.

From a tactical standpoint, improving the level of possession, which will lead to more offensive snaps and what McDaniels believes will be more opportunity to dig deeper into the playbook and a greater chance to get more players involved.

Sounds easy. But it’s been a case of easier said than done.

JeffBrash (@JeffBrash81): If the effort isn’t the issue, is it a lack of talent, focus or bad technique that the Raiders have so many plays that aren’t successful? I know sometimes the man across from you just beats you.

(Bonsignore): Davante Adams said it best Thursday when he said the easiest way to fix the problem is by getting all 11 players to execute their roles and responsibilities. Not 10 of 11, not seven or eight of 11, but all 11 all the time.

When the Raiders can do that consistently, better results will follow.

