Raiders mailbag: Will OL or DL be better unit next season?

Raiders fans asked plenty of questions about the team’s roster this week, including whether next year’s offensive line or defensive line will be better.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham greets defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during organized team activities at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders players warm up during organized team activities at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) joins teammates while warming up during OTA's at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) join teammates while warming up during OTA's at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches during organized team activities at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders wrapped up their final organized team activities this week. All that’s left of their offseason program before training camp is their mandatory minicamp next week.

Raiders fans have tons of questions about how the roster is shaping up. Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): During the course of the season, which position group do you think will be better, the offensive line or the defensive line?

Vincent Bonsignore: That’s a good question.

The Raiders’ defensive line could be one of the best in the NFL if starters Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins and Malcolm Koonce are healthy. But Wilkins (foot) and Koonce (knee) are recovering from season-ending injuries and haven’t been cleared to resume football activities yet.

The offensive line doesn’t look as strong on paper, but there are reasons for optimism. Center Jackson Powers-Johnson and right tackle DJ Glaze could both improve their second seasons. Kolton Miller remains an anchor at left tackle. And the Raiders have plenty of competition at guard with Dylan Parham, Jordan Meredith, Alex Cappa and third-round rookie Caleb Rogers.

The offensive line could end up being a bright spot by the end of the year.

ledtear (@ledtear): What is shaping up to be the best position battles in training camp?

Bonsignore: The Raiders’ cornerback competition is intriguing.

Jakorian Bennett, Eric Stokes, Decamerion Richardson and third-round rookie Darien Porter will battle it out for the two starting jobs on the outside. Darnay Holmes, Kyu Blu Kelly and undrafted rookies Greedy Vance and Mello Dotson will fight for time in the slot.

Don’t rule out the Raiders adding to this group, either.

Aaron Davis (@ADavis4me): Jackson Powers-Johnson has discussed his offseason weight loss and fitness, anyone else looking like they had a good offseason fitness plan?

Bonsignore: At the risk of sounding obvious, Crosby looks fantastic. Tight ends Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers also look like they’re in great shape.

Mez (@RaiderMez642): Jakobi Meyers can and most likely will be WR1. Who shapes up to be WR2 and WR3 from what you’ve seen so far?

Bonsignore: The competition will be between third-year wide receiver Tre Tucker, second-round rookie Jack Bech and fourth-round rookie Dont’e Thornton.

But keep in mind Bowers will be the Raiders’ primary option in the passing game. Meyers will come after that. Tucker, Bech and Thornton will then fight for targets with Mayer and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.

The Raiders have plenty of weapons for new quarterback Geno Smith to use.

Michael Farneti (@MichaelFarneti): Are the Raiders looking to add to the wide receiver, linebacker, cornerback, or interior defensive line room now that June 1st has passed?

Bonsignore: Cornerback seems like the most likely spot the Raiders would add at.

AZ_Raider75 (@AZRaider75): Any concerns with second-round pick Jack Bech still being unsigned? Has it impacted his involvement in OTAs at all?

Bonsignore: No. Bech has been a full participant during OTAs. His contract will get sorted out.

