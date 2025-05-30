Raiders mailbag: Will team sign veteran wide receiver before camp?

The Raiders wrapped up their second week of organized team activities Friday, and fans have plenty of questions regarding what’s next for the team.

Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs upfield after a catch during OTA's at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders wrapped up their second week of organized team activities Friday. Their Wednesday workout was open to the media, providing a 90-minute window to assess where things stand.

It also has led to plenty of questions from fans, including whether there is a need to add reinforcements to some position groups.

Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Joseph (@MutationX2): Do the Raiders plan to sign a veteran wide receiver? If so, who is most likely to be that player?

Vincent Bonsignore: Maybe at some point, but the arrival of Jack Bech, Dont’e Thornton and Tommy Mellott through the NFL draft added intriguing options to that room, including the likelihood of Bech being an immediate starter.

The Raiders want to get a handle on where they are and the feasibility of them playing important snaps this season either as a starter or key reserve.

If the club gets through its offseason program and mandatory minicamp confident that those three can contribute, there wouldn’t be a need to add a veteran receiver. Any addition could have more of a negative effect than a positive one, as it would impede the progress of the rookies.

Benny the cat (@EdwardDrohan): How does defensive end Malcolm Koonce look?

Bonsignore: Koonce returned to practice this week for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury days before the 2024 season opener.

Koonce worked out on a limited basis in Wednesday’s session that was open to the media, primarily during individual periods, so it’s difficult to get a feel for how he looks in practical football terms. But it was a positive step in his recovery and probably puts him on track to be ready for training camp.

Go Raiders (@GoRaiders19): Have you heard any rumblings of the Raiders wanting cornerback Jalen Ramsey?

Bonsignore: The Raiders are always looking to improve their roster, and without question, Ramsey can still play at a solid level.

But adding him comes with complications. He’s due $21 million this season, probably will want a new contract and his current team, the Miami Dolphins, will want trade compensation. He is also 31, on the verge of being traded for a third time and has had a knee injury.

Alan in Vegas (@alaninvegas): How is new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly doing?

Bonsignore: Kelly mentioned Wednesday how much he enjoys working with the Raiders and coach Pete Carroll. And coming from the college ranks, where he spent the past seven years as the UCLA head coach and the offensive coordinator at Ohio State last season, it will be interesting to see how he makes the transition back to the NFL.

Ed Helinski (@MrEd315): Who might be a surprise cut before training camp?

Bonsignore: Not sure how much this would be a surprise, but former starting running back Zamir White probably will be in a fight for a roster spot.

Kevin Baca (@kevinbaca): Will the Raiders make a meaningful player acquisition this offseason, or is the team effectively set?

Bonsignore: Prediction: Yes.

DrD (@DrDraiders): How concerned should fans be that the injury recovery for defensive tackle Christian Wilkins will continue to linger into the season?

Bonsignore: Wilkins suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 5 last season, then suffered a setback this year that has delayed his return to practice. There has to be some level of concern until he’s cleared to get back on the field.

