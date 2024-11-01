Raiders mailbag: Will team trade someone before Tuesday’s deadline?

Raiders fans submitted questions about the NFL’s Tuesday trade deadline this week, as well as ones about the future of coach Antonio Pierce.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce signals as he watches the game from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL game against Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) celebrates his interception with cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches the game from the sidelines during the second half an NFL game against Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce runs off the field after an NFL game against Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas.

The Raiders will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they visit the Bengals on Sunday.

There’s a lot going on in the team’s world, from the current campaign to the NFL’s trade deadline Tuesday. That’s left fans with plenty of questions.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Tyler Pherigo (@Tyler_Pherigo1): Do you think (coach) Antonio Pierce and (general manager) Tom Telesco are the right people for the job?

Vincent Bonsignore: It’s important to know the context around both hires before evaluating them.

Pierce is a young, inexperienced head coach. He was an NFL linebackers coach for a little over a year before being elevated to his current role. The Raiders knew he would have some growing pains, and that’s clearly been the case.

The team will need to decide after the year whether he’s developed enough to earn more time. The Raiders will also have to consider whether he’s capable of bringing a young quarterback prospect along if they decide to look for one in April’s draft.

Telesco, on the other hand, was the Chargers general manager for 11 years before being hired for his current role. And it was never going to be fair to ask him to flip around this roster in one year. The Raiders need to give him more time.

MattBerger (@matt_berger): Not that this season has been his fault, but do you get the sense that Pierce is going to be “one and done,” barring a miraculous turnaround?

Bonsignore: It does feel like Pierce has some ground to make up over the Raiders’ last nine games to secure his future in Las Vegas.

Jagger Drury (@JaggerCDrury): Think (the Raiders will) trade away some players?

Bonsignore: The Raiders are not actively shopping any of their players, but they will listen to offers. As they should.

AndrewG (@englishwithandr): How do you think Telesco feels about potentially having to work with Tom Brady?

Bonsignore: Brady, now a Raiders minority partner, is expected to have a significant say in the team’s football operations. That means Telesco could one day report to him. It wouldn’t be an unfamiliar set up for Telesco. He reported to Chargers president of football operations John Spanos, the son of owner Dean Spanos, when he was the team’s general manager.

Timothy Elson (@bama_raider91): Pierce stressed the importance of continuity on the offensive line, but we still haven’t seen it. Will they finally lock in a lineup and stick with it, or will it continue to be a carousel?

Bonsignore: The Raiders are moving players around on the offensive line due to injuries, not by choice. They would love to have some real continuity, but that’s not possible with center Andre James (ankle) and right guard Dylan Parham (foot) hurt.

Go Raiders (@GoRaiders19): When will they start extending their good players: (Cornerback) Nate Hobbs, (linebacker) Robert Spillane, etc.?

Bonsignore: It’s starting to look like any contract extensions, if they happen, will come after the season.

Christopher Plut (@cmplut): Do they trade Maxx Crosby?

Bonsignore: No.

JJ (@JJSmilez88): How does the locker room feel like? Are people giving up already?

Bonsignore: The Raiders deserve credit on this front. Players have remained committed and dialed in despite the team’s 2-6 record.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.