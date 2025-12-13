Raiders mailbag: Would a trade for Joe Burrow be considered?

Raiders fans have plenty of questions, most of them involving the 2026 NFL draft and whether they would consider trying to trade for Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow.

Graney: Raiders must move on from Pete Carroll after this season

Washington safety Vincent Holmes (27) tackles Oregon quarterback Dante Moore during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza scrambles pasr Ohio State's Kenyatta Jackson Jr. during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The Raiders currently have the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL draft. If they lose their final four games, they probably will secure the No. 1 pick.

Either way, a top-two selection puts them in position to draft their quarterback of the future. Perhaps Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza or Oregon’s Dante Moore.

Their fans have their sights set on one of them, and it’s shaping their curiosity about how the organization moves forward.

Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): If Joe Burrow asks to be traded from the Bengals, should the Raiders be aggressive in trading for him? Maybe send their 2026 first- and second-round picks and their 2027 first-round pick to acquire him?

Bonsignore: If the Raiders end up with the first or second pick, no doubt they would be in a position to entertain that idea. It would give them a great starting point to initiate discussions with the Bengals.

One big issue: Burrow, 29, is owed $83.4 million in guaranteed money between 2026 and 2027. Assuming he remains on the roster in 2028 and 2029, he will be paid an additional $110.7 million. That is, if he doesn’t ask for a contract extension that includes more guaranteed money.

He’s worth every penny. But given where the Raiders are from a roster-need perspective, does it make sense to surrender the amount of draft and financial capital necessary to acquire him? The Bengals will undoubtedly demand three first-round picks and two seconds.

Would it be better to select a top quarterback prospect, then use the draft and free agency to maximize the benefits of an inexpensive QB by building a strong team around him?

Kevin (@kachh35): Do you think quarterback Geno Smith will be released in the offseason?

Bonsignore: It feels as if Smith is destined to be one-and-done in Las Vegas for multiple reasons. First, he hasn’t played well enough to justify being the starter in 2026. Plus, whatever goodwill Smith had with the fan base is gone. The combination of his poor play and some ugly incidents has soured the relationship.

Cutting him would cost the Raiders $18.5 million in cash and an $18.5 million hard salary cap hit. But it also would save them $8 million.

Caleb (@cdubayah101): General manager John Spytek is highly regarded. How much power does he have? And will ownership bring in a coach and give the coach that power instead?

Bonsignore: The Raiders have been a collaborative operation under Spytek and coach Pete Carroll. But at times this season, it has appeared as if they are operating out of different playbooks. Getting them on the same page is of utmost importance. And the sense is that would require Carroll moving more toward Spytek’s side of the room.

If that becomes a problem, it will be one more reason the Raiders will think long and hard about moving on from Carroll.

Also keep in mind that Tom Brady figures into the equation.

Tom Ragone (@tragone): Assuming the Raiders are in line to pick the top quarterback in the NFL draft, is Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza a slam dunk, or will the Raiders do Raiders things and do something else?

Bonsignore: Mendoza seems to be the popular pick, but it would behoove fans to keep an open mind about Oregon’s Dante Moore during the draft process.

Lamar (@blacklv285): If Kenny Pickett plays well in place of Geno Smith on Sunday in Philadelphia, do you think the Raiders will bring him back for next season?

Bonsignore: If the Raiders are in position to draft a top quarterback, probably not. Whether they keep Smith or release him, they will owe him a minimum of $18.5 million and a maximum of $26.5 million. Add on the rookie quarterback’s salary and Aidan O’Connell’s 2026 salary, and that adds up quickly.

Why complicate things by giving Pickett a new deal? And why would he want to remain in Las Vegas with such a congested quarterback room?

The most likely scenario is to draft a quarterback, release Smith and have O’Connell be the bridge quarterback.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.