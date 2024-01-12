Raiders mailbag: Would team consider rising coaching candidates?

Raiders fans asked questions about coaching candidates and whether Jim Harbaugh would come to Las Vegas. We have answers.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson watches during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Raiders have begun their search for a general manager, and it appears they will prioritize that position before looking for a head coach.

Their restless fans have plenty of questions while waiting for a decision. Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Doc Holliday (@MarkPinnix): Everyone talks about Jim Harbaugh and Antonio Pierce, but what do you think about Frank Smith and Ben Johnson?

Vincent Bonsignore: Smith, the Dolphins offensive coordinator and the Raiders former tight ends coach, is a highly regarded candidate.

So is Johnson, the Lions offensive coordinator. Both will likely be on the Raiders’ radar. The team will just need to wait to talk to them since they are both on playoff teams.

Smith and Johnson are unable to interview for head coach openings in-person until the end of the second round of the playoffs on Jan. 22.

RaiderRoob (@RaiderRoob): How is Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds connected to Harbaugh? Are the rumors about Harbaugh’s interest in the Raiders true?

VB: Dodds, who the Raiders requested to interview for their general manager vacancy, started his front-office career with the team in 2003. Harbaugh was the club’s quarterbacks coach at the time. They’ve stayed connected in the years since they worked for the Raiders.

The fact that Harbaugh hired Don Yee as his agent indicated he’s interested in returning to the NFL. The Raiders have plenty of experience working with Yee, who represents Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. Whether that leads to anything remains to be seen. But it’s a good bet there are talks behind the scenes to see if Harbaugh would consider coming to the Raiders.

Public Observer (@1PublicObserver): Where does Hunter Renfrow fit in the Raiders’ future?

VB: Renfrow indicated during the last week of the season he expects his time with the Raiders to come to an end.

He is due $11 million next year, which is a lot of money for a third wide receiver whose numbers and playing time have decreased the last two seasons. The Raiders will likely move on and let Renfrow find a new NFL home.

Merc (@MercilessRaider): Do you think the Chargers are a real competition for Jim Harbaugh if he is, in fact, leaving Michigan? Have a sense that Mark Davis really feels we can land him with all that’s going on with interviews.

VB: The Chargers do make sense for Harbaugh because they’ve got Justin Herbert at quarterback. There will be other suitors as well. The sense is more will be known within the next week or so as to which way Harbaugh’s leaning.

dannyvaldez (@Danielchvezval2): Who is your Raiders quarterback for next season?

VB: A rookie draft pick.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.