Raiders make change in radio booth, hire former player as analyst

The Raiders are making a change in their radio announcing team this season, hiring former linebacker Kirk Morrison to be their new analyst.

Who are the best players the Raiders will face next season?

Former Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison will replace Lincoln Kennedy as the team’s lead radio analyst this season, the organization announced Friday.

Jason Horowitz remains in place as the club’s radio play-by-play voice on KRLV-AM (920) and KOMP-FM (92.3). Kennedy, who has been on the broadcasts since 2018, will appear on the pregame and postgame shows as well as other team productions.

Morrison, 43, grew up in Oakland as a Raiders fan and was drafted by the team in the third round in 2005. He led the club in tackles each of his five seasons with the franchise.

“This is a dream come true,” Morrison said in a statement. “I feel like I’m unique, that I’m a unicorn in my own right. I’ve had the honor of being a fan first, so I know what the fan perspective is. I’ve had the honor of being a player for the Raiders. And now I hold the ultimate honor of being the analyst and the eyes, ears of not only the players, but also the fans.

“I’m connecting the two. I’m telling the stories of the player as a former player, but I’m also giving the fans what they need to know because I also sat in their seat. It’s kind like this big triangle, fan, player, analyst and I connect it all for Raider Nation.”

Morrison, a San Diego State alum, spent eight seasons in the NFL. He always planned to pursue broadcasting when his playing career was done.

He has been part of college football and UFL broadcasts for ESPN and ABC. He’s also served as a pregame and postgame host for the Rams. Morrison currently hosts shows on SiriusXM’s NFL channel.

“I loved playing football, but whenever I finished and hung up my cleats, I wanted to be a broadcaster,” Morrison said. “And I’ve done that on a national scale. But now joining the Raiders, I pinch myself. It doesn’t even feel like it’s real.”

Morrison and Horowitz will call the Raiders’ three preseason games on TV starting with a matchup against the Seahawks on Aug. 7. They will be joined in the booth by former quarterback Rich Gannon. All three games will air on Fox.

Morrison and Horowitz will make their regular-season radio debut when the Raiders play the Patriots on the road Sept. 7.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.