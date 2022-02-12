Raiders make changes in front-office staff

The new administration, announced on Jan. 31, is starting to put its footprint on the organization’s front office.

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler speaks during a press conference on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The new administration is starting to put its footprint on the Raiders’ front office.

Assistant director of player personnel Trey Scott and several scouts will not return to the organization, which hired general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels from the Patriots.

Such moves are common when new general managers take over at the NFL level.

Senior adviser to the general manager Walter Juliff, director of football research Dave Razanno and draft analyst Nolan Nawrocki have also been let go by the Raiders.

Ziegler was introduced as general manager on Jan. 31.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.