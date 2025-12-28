56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders make decision on backup QB for Giants game

Las Vegas Raiders' Kenny Pickett plays during an NFL football game against the Philadelphi ...
Las Vegas Raiders' Kenny Pickett plays during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
More Stories
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL game against t ...
Raiders score vs Giants live updates: NFL Week 17 game score, highlights
Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) tackles Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during ...
How to watch Raiders vs Giants on Sunday: Start time, schedule, streaming, odds
Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) celebrates his interception with teammates during th ...
Betting favorite flips in Raiders-Giants matchup of NFL’s worst records
Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) is taken down by Raiders defensive tackle Adam ...
NFL Week 17 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2025 - 11:55 am
 

The Raiders have decided on Kenny Pickett as their backup quarterback to starter Geno Smith for Sunday’s game against the Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Aidan O’Connell is inactive and will serve as the club’s emergency quarterback.

Also, rookie wide receiver Jack Bech is inactive with a back injury.

The rest of the inactives are running back Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee), wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, running back Chris Collier, safety Terrell Edmunds and defensive tackle Brodric Martin.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES