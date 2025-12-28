Raiders make decision on backup QB for Giants game

Kenny Pickett will be the Raiders’ backup quarterback to starter Geno Smith for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders' Kenny Pickett plays during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Raiders have decided on Kenny Pickett as their backup quarterback to starter Geno Smith for Sunday’s game against the Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Aidan O’Connell is inactive and will serve as the club’s emergency quarterback.

Also, rookie wide receiver Jack Bech is inactive with a back injury.

The rest of the inactives are running back Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee), wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, running back Chris Collier, safety Terrell Edmunds and defensive tackle Brodric Martin.

