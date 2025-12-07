Raiders make decision on backup quarterback for Sunday
The Raiders have settled on Kenny Pickett as their backup quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Aidan O’Connell is inactive and will serve as the emergency quarterback.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby has been cleared to play after missing two days of practice last week with a knee injury.
The Raiders (2-10) will be without tight end Michael Mayer (ankle) and wide receiver Dont’e Thornton (concussion). Both are inactive.
The Raiders’ other inactives are wide receiver Alex Bachman (thumb), running back Zamir White, cornerback Darnay Holmes and defensive tackle Leki Fotu.
