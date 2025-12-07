Raiders make decision on backup quarterback for Sunday

The Raiders have settled on Kenny Pickett as their backup quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) flops his arms open while speaking to coaches on the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) looks on from the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws a pass during a warm up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Aidan O’Connell is inactive and will serve as the emergency quarterback.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby has been cleared to play after missing two days of practice last week with a knee injury.

The Raiders (2-10) will be without tight end Michael Mayer (ankle) and wide receiver Dont’e Thornton (concussion). Both are inactive.

The Raiders’ other inactives are wide receiver Alex Bachman (thumb), running back Zamir White, cornerback Darnay Holmes and defensive tackle Leki Fotu.

