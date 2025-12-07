60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders make decision on backup quarterback for Sunday

Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws a pass during a warm up before an NFL football ga ...
Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws a pass during a warm up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) looks on from the sideline during the first half ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) looks on from the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) flops his arms open while speaking to coaches on the sid ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) flops his arms open while speaking to coaches on the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) slips by Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) duri ...
Raiders vs. Broncos: How to watch, TV channel, streaming, odds
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball during an NFL football ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 14
Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs against Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn ( ...
NFL Week 14 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) makes a pass during an NCAA college football game aga ...
Who are the top QBs who could be available for the Raiders in the NFL draft?
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2025 - 11:42 am
 

The Raiders have settled on Kenny Pickett as their backup quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Aidan O’Connell is inactive and will serve as the emergency quarterback.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby has been cleared to play after missing two days of practice last week with a knee injury.

The Raiders (2-10) will be without tight end Michael Mayer (ankle) and wide receiver Dont’e Thornton (concussion). Both are inactive.

The Raiders’ other inactives are wide receiver Alex Bachman (thumb), running back Zamir White, cornerback Darnay Holmes and defensive tackle Leki Fotu.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tar ...
NFL betting trends — Week 14: Edge for Raiders-Broncos
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL notes and trends for Week 14 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, including the Raiders-Broncos game.

MORE STORIES