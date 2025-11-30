59°F
Raiders News

Raiders make decision on backup quarterback for Sunday’s game

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) looks on from the sidelines against the Clevel ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) looks on from the sidelines against the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter of an NFL game Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Candice Ward)
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) greets linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during th ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) greets linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2025 - 12:10 pm
 

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Kenny Pickett will be the backup quarterback to Geno Smith when the Raiders play the Chargers on Sunday.

Aidan O’Connell, who has been on the active roster for two weeks after spending the previous 11 weeks on injured reserve with a broken wrist, is inactive. He is the designated emergency quarterback.

The Raiders will be down another starting offensive lineman, with guard/center Jordan Meredith inactive with an ankle injury.

The Raiders also will be without tight end Michael Mayer. He was ruled out with an ankle injury he suffered last week against the Browns.

The other inactives are running back Zamir White, cornerback Darnay Holmes and linebacker Jamin Davis.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal. com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Raiders QB talks new role, hidden talent in Q&A
By / RJ

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell sat down with the Review-Journal to talk about the ups and downs of his young career and what he’s better at than any of his teammates.

