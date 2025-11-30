Raiders make decision on backup quarterback for Sunday’s game

Kenny Pickett will be the backup quarterback to Geno Smith when the Raiders play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) greets linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) looks on from the sidelines against the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter of an NFL game Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Candice Ward)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Kenny Pickett will be the backup quarterback to Geno Smith when the Raiders play the Chargers on Sunday.

Aidan O’Connell, who has been on the active roster for two weeks after spending the previous 11 weeks on injured reserve with a broken wrist, is inactive. He is the designated emergency quarterback.

The Raiders will be down another starting offensive lineman, with guard/center Jordan Meredith inactive with an ankle injury.

The Raiders also will be without tight end Michael Mayer. He was ruled out with an ankle injury he suffered last week against the Browns.

The other inactives are running back Zamir White, cornerback Darnay Holmes and linebacker Jamin Davis.

