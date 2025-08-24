Raiders make decision on starting right guard job

Jackson Powers-Johnson has beaten out Alex Cappa and will start at right guard when the Raiders open the season Sept. 7 against the New England Patriots.

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) gets ready to put on his helmet during the team’s training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Monday, July 28, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have settled on Jackson Powers-Johnson as their starting right guard.

The second-year offensive lineman has beaten out veteran Alex Cappa and will get the start when the Raiders kick off the season at the New England Patriots on Sept. 7.

Coach Pete Carroll made it official Sunday, citing Powers-Johnson getting the majority of the first-team reps over an injured Cappa for most of the past two weeks as one of the deciding factors.

“I think at this time JPJ has taken so much more time with the ones that he leads us into the opener,” Carroll said.

Powers-Johnson began training camp in a battle with Jordan Meredith for the starting job at center, but moved to right guard when Meredith took control of that competition. Powers-Johnson and Cappa initially were alternating reps with the first team, but Cappa then suffered a rib injury.

Cappa missed the first two preseason games, as well as valuable practice time, to fall off the pace. Cappa played Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals in the preseason finale.

“We’re really thrilled to have Alex, who can play and back us up and give us terrific leadership and communication,” Carroll said. “But at this point, JPJ is a little bit ahead.”

Carroll indicated Cappa will continue to get opportunities to earn playing time.

“Alex is going to keep battling. The competition always rages on,” Carroll said. “We don’t need to settle anything forever. We’re settling to get to the first game, and that’s where we are.”

