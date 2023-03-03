Raiders make impression on Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

The Raiders were first in line to talk to Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud this week in Indianapolis. And the meeting left an impression.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against Georgia during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

INDIANAPOLIS — Maybe it means everything. Or maybe it means nothing at all. But when C.J. Stroud began his first round of interviews with teams at the NFL scouting combine this week, leading it was the Raiders standing at the front of the line.

And as the Ohio State quarterback would soon discover upon sitting down with a Raiders’ contingency that included coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, a kindred spirit was flowing throughout the room.

“You could tell they’re kind of stern, they’re kind of straightforward. They do what they do and they have no remorse for that,” Stroud said. “You can tell they love football.”

In other words, right up the ally for a young quarterback who arrived in Indianapolis with his game face on ready to prove he is ready to step into an NFL locker room and lead a franchise.

“All the way from rookie minicamp,” is how Stroud put it.

The meeting with McDaniel and Ziegler covered a wide range of topics that spanned his willingness to run when needed to his football mind.

“It went really well,” Stroud said, “I had a great conversation with them and got to explain what my offense was, and they asked me about my athleticism and things like that. If I could do it at the next level. … They asked me about some family stuff as well. Just being really honest.”

The objective from Stroud’s perspective was obvious.

“Trying to build that relationship and connection,” he said.

The Raiders have the seventh overall pick in next month’s draft. In order to secure Stroud, the Raiders would likely have to move up a few slots.

That would be a welcome development for Stroud, who grew up just over three hours away from Las Vegas in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

“I would love to be close to home,” Stroud said.

