Raiders make key change to starting offensive line in camp

The Raiders made a big change to their starting offensive line Thursday in what could be the first step to a new-look front.

Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler raised a few eyebrows this week with a prediction.

He believes Jackson Powers-Johnson could become one of the best guards in the NFL.

“I don’t know if that’s now or later,” Butler said. “I’m really excited about him.”

It was a surprising statement given Powers-Johnson entered training camp as the Raiders starting center. The 2024 second-round pick even introduced himself to rookie running back Ashton Jeanty by slapping him on the back and saying, “I’m your center.”

Butler may have been on to something, however.

Powers-Johnson, 22, started camp by rotating with veteran Jordan Meredith at first-team center. But he lined up at right guard at Thursday’s practice, with Meredith alongside him.

Veteran Alex Cappa, who the Raiders signed to a two-year contract this offseason, was bumped to the second team.

It was a noteworthy switch.

Meredith, 27, appears to be taking hold of the starting center job after only playing guard his first three seasons in the NFL. And Powers-Johnson could be set to join him in the starting lineup — along with left tackle Kolton Miller, left guard Dylan Parham and right tackle DJ Glaze — instead of competing with Meredith for snaps.

Bright future for both

Butler, for his part, is impressed with both Meredith and Powers-Johnson after battling with them every day in practice.

He said he’s “excited” about Meredith, who started a career-high eight games for the Raiders last season and was their highest-graded offensive lineman by the website Pro Football Focus.

Butler went even further with his praise of Powers-Johnson, who started 14 games as a rookie.

“I’m a real big fan of JPJ. That’s my guy. Strong, young player,” Butler said. “He’s got that energy, and I see him as an All-Pro guard at some point.”

Impact on Cappa

Putting both Meredith and Powers-Johnson on the first team makes Cappa the odd man out for now.

The 30-year-old was released by the Bengals in March after the worst season of his seven-year NFL career. Raiders first-year general manager John Spytek, who was in the Tampa Bay front office when the team drafted Cappa in the third round in 2018, scooped him up on a two-year, $11 million deal with $5.5 million in guarantees.

Cappa’s contract makes it clear the team envisioned him being a starter this season. But it’s not onerous enough to prevent the Raiders from making him a backup if they have better options. Especially if Cappa is showing in camp his poor 2024 season may be a sign of things to come.

He could still be a solid reserve alongside veteran Thayer Munford Jr., who can play both tackle and guard. Having those two on the bench would allow the Raiders to bring rookie offensive linemen Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant along slowly, rather than having them be the next men up in case of an injury.

The team hopes the new configuration helps it improve a running game that finished with the fewest yards in the NFL last season. Especially if Butler’s prediction for Powers-Johnson comes true sooner rather than later.

