Raiders make late defensive stand, defeat Chargers
A last-second touchdown pass by the Los Angeles Chargers was reversed on the replay review. Cornerback Isaiah Johnson broke up the attempt.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Cornerback Isaiah Johnson broke up a last-second touchdown pass, allowing the Raiders to escape with a 31-26 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert appeared to complete a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Donald Parham, but the play was reversed on replay.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
