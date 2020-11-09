Raiders make late defensive stand, defeat Chargers

A last-second touchdown pass by the Los Angeles Chargers was reversed on the replay review. Cornerback Isaiah Johnson broke up the attempt.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) leaps into the end zone over Los Angeles Chargers free safety Nasir Adderley (24) for a second quarter touchdown during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass under pressure during the first half of an NFL football game against Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates his touchdown run with tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) breaks the tackle of Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Rayshawn Jenkins (23) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates a touchdown run by Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) in the first quarter during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) and Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) tackle Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joe Reed (12) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) prepares to make a catch over Los Angeles Chargers free safety Nasir Adderley (24) and cornerback Casey Hayward (26) during the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a catch and scores for a touchdown over Los Angeles Chargers free safety Nasir Adderley (24) and cornerback Casey Hayward (26) during the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates his touchdown score with quarterback Derek Carr (4) as wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) reacts during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates his touchdown score with quarterback Derek Carr (4) with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is nearby during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Cornerback Isaiah Johnson broke up a last-second touchdown pass, allowing the Raiders to escape with a 31-26 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert appeared to complete a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Donald Parham, but the play was reversed on replay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.