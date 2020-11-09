51°F
Raiders

Raiders make late defensive stand, defeat Chargers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2020 - 4:17 pm
 
Updated November 8, 2020 - 4:23 pm

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Cornerback Isaiah Johnson broke up a last-second touchdown pass, allowing the Raiders to escape with a 31-26 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert appeared to complete a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Donald Parham, but the play was reversed on replay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

