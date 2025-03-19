64°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders make move to add young, developing linebacker

New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) during the first half of an NFL football ...
New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
More Stories
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during ...
What’s the latest with the Raiders and Geno Smith?
Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is turned back by UNLV linebacker Jackson Wo ...
Raiders’ top 3 remaining needs in free agency, NFL draft
Raiders take prudent approach to free agency
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) tries to break a tackle by Green Bay Packers sa ...
A look at the Raiders’ offense after 1st week of free agency
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2025 - 3:59 pm
 

The Raiders have made a move on an emerging linebacker.

Now they have to play a waiting game.

The club signed Patriots restricted free agent Christian Elliss to an offer sheet Wednesday, two days after bringing him to Las Vegas for a visit.

Financial details were not disclosed.

The ball is now in the Patriots’ court. They gave Elliss a right-of-first-refusal tender worth $3.26 million at the outset of free agency. Doing so gives them the right to match any offers for the versatile linebacker.

New England has until Monday to match the Raiders’ offer. By tendering him at the right-of-first-refusal level, the Patriots are not entitled to any compensation if they decide not to match.

Elliss had a career-high 80 tackles last season and provided solid pass coverage with an interception and five pass breakups.

At age 26, he fits the Raiders’ need for a young, still-developing linebacker who can replace Devine Deablo in the starting lineup opposite newcomer Elandon Roberts.

Elliss, who played college football at Idaho, spent his first NFL season in 2021 splitting time with the Vikings, 49ers and Eagles.

He spent three years in the Eagles’ organization and totaled 35 tackles in 19 games. He played the past two seasons in New England and emerged as a key part of their defense in 2024.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
In case you missed it
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
Raiders take prudent approach to free agency
By / RJ

New Raiders coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek are looking to the future in rebuilding the team, but they want to be competitive as they do.

MORE STORIES