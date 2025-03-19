Raiders make move to add young, developing linebacker

The Raiders signed Patriots restricted free-agent linebacker Christian Elliss to an offer sheet Wednesday, two days after bringing him to Las Vegas for a visit.

New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Raiders have made a move on an emerging linebacker.

Now they have to play a waiting game.

The club signed Patriots restricted free agent Christian Elliss to an offer sheet Wednesday, two days after bringing him to Las Vegas for a visit.

Financial details were not disclosed.

The ball is now in the Patriots’ court. They gave Elliss a right-of-first-refusal tender worth $3.26 million at the outset of free agency. Doing so gives them the right to match any offers for the versatile linebacker.

New England has until Monday to match the Raiders’ offer. By tendering him at the right-of-first-refusal level, the Patriots are not entitled to any compensation if they decide not to match.

Elliss had a career-high 80 tackles last season and provided solid pass coverage with an interception and five pass breakups.

At age 26, he fits the Raiders’ need for a young, still-developing linebacker who can replace Devine Deablo in the starting lineup opposite newcomer Elandon Roberts.

Elliss, who played college football at Idaho, spent his first NFL season in 2021 splitting time with the Vikings, 49ers and Eagles.

He spent three years in the Eagles’ organization and totaled 35 tackles in 19 games. He played the past two seasons in New England and emerged as a key part of their defense in 2024.

