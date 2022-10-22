Raiders make series of roster moves before Texans game

The Raiders activated two cornerbacks and a receiver and released two receivers ahead of Sunday’s game against Houston at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) stretches during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are getting some reinforcements on the back end of their defense after a series of transactions Saturday added veteran cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Javelin Guidry to the active roster.

Averett was activated to the roster from the injured reserve list, where he has spent the last four weeks with a broken thumb.

Also activated from the injured reserve was wide receiver DJ Turner, who has missed the last four games with an ankle injury. Guidry has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.

To make room for the additions, the Raiders released veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson and also released wide receiver Tyron Johnson from the practice squad.

