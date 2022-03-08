Raiders make several coaching hires official, confirm others

The Raiders made official several coaching hires and announced a few new ones on Monday as they continue to work toward filling the new coaching staff.

Raiders coaches, from left, A.J. Neibel, Deuce Gruden and Rich Bisaccia during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A.J. Neibel will be back as the head strength and conditioning coach, a position he has held since 2019. D’Anthony Batiste, Deuce Gruden and Rick Slate remain as his assistants.

Matt Sheldon, who has been in research and analytics with the Bears, Dolphins, Jets and Broncos since 2015, will take over as director of football research and strategy. He has a master’s degree from Wisconsin, where he started his coaching career as a graduate assistant.

Maurice Drayton will be the assistant special teams coach and former Giants quarterback coach Jerry Schuplinski is a senior offensive assistant.

Matt Feeney will be a defensive quality control coach after spending the last three years as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Akron.

Mitch Singler, who spent the past four seasons as the offensive quality control coordinator, is set to take his first NFL job in Las Vegas as an offensive quality control coach. Singler, 31, played wide receiver at Oregon State and is the cousin of former Duke basketball standout Kyle Singler.

Singler’s father Bill is a high school football coach in Oregon and was an assistant coach on Bill Walsh’s staff at Stanford. Before his time at Duke, Singler spent two seasons as an offensive quality control coach at Oregon State.

His three bowl games as a player included an appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2009 and he graduated with a degree in business administration marketing.

As previously reported, Mick Lombardi will be the offensive coordinator, Patrick Graham will run the defense and Tom McMahon will be in charge of special teams.

Cameron Clemmons will remain as the assistant offensive line coach and Edgar Bennett will stay on as wide receivers coach.

Other announced hires that became official on Monday include offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu, quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree, defensive line coach Frank Okam, linebackers coach Antonio Pierce, defensive backs coach Chris Ash, secondary coach Jason Simmons and defensive assistant Rob Ryan.

