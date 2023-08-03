Raiders make several leadership team moves

Among other moves, the Silver and Black hired a new chief operating officer and a new senior vice president of marketing.

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan is seen at a Juneteenth celebration hosted by the team at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders have made multiple moves within its executive leadership team.

Mike Newquist was hired as senior vice president and chief operating officer, and Kristen Banks as senior vice president of marketing, the team announced Thursday.

Additionally, the Raiders promoted Heather DeSanto to senior vice president of human resources and Piper Overstreet-White to senior vice president of government and community relations.

Newquist brings three decades of leadership experience in operations, ticket sales, strategic plannin and business analytics. He previously served as president of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group’s Touring Shows Division and was senior vice president of event development at the UFC.

DeSanto’s promotion comes after joining the Raiders last summer as vice president of human resources. She has more than 25 years of experience in human resources, with previous stints at the Venetian and Marina Bay Sands.

Overstreet-White is in her second season with the Raiders, having previously served as vice president of government and community relations. She will lead the team’s legislative initiatives and manage the community relations and football development divisions, aligning goals with the Raiders Foundation.

“To deliver wins off the field, there needs to be extraordinary talent leading our institution and a culture of collaboration and accountability at all levels,” Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan said in a statement. “That starts with a world-class leadership team that is both committed to our mission and reflects our fan base and communities touched by our organization. I look forward to working with this dynamic group of leaders as we meet the high standard of excellence that the Raiders, our partners, and our community expect.”

