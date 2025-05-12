Raiders make several roster moves after rookie minicamp
The Raiders signed six players who participated in a free-agent tryout as part of their rookie minicamp over the weekend, waived five players and released one.
The Raiders are making roster alterations a day after they concluded rookie minicamp.
They signed six players who participated in a free-agent tryout as part of the minicamp, including former Cowboys and Giants linebacker Jaylon Smith and former Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland.
To make room for the additions, the club waived five players, including veteran linebacker Amari Burney and veteran defensive tackle Matthew Butler, and released one player.
Burney was taken in the sixth round of the 2023 draft, and Butler was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 draft.
The Raiders also are signing wide receivers Ketron Jackson Jr. and Key’Shawn Smith, defensive end Jahfari Harvey and linebacker Wesley Steiner.
The Raiders also waived wide receiver Tyreik McAllister, tackle Dominic Boyd and linebacker Brandon Smith. They released wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson.
