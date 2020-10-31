Raiders matchups to watch in big game against Browns

With each team eyeing one of the three wild-card spots in the NFL’s expanded conference playoff format, the Raiders can’t let the Browns move too far out in front of them.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) walks on the field prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

CLEVELAND — Back in August it wasn’t automatic that Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns would be circled as must-see and critical to the Raiders’ playoff hopes.

But that was before the Browns won five of their first seven games to set themselves up as playoff contenders. The Raiders (3-3) also fancy themselves the same way, which makes their trip to Cleveland much more important than originally assumed.

With each team eyeing one of the three wild-card spots in the NFL’s expanded conference playoff format, the Raiders can’t let the Browns move too far out in front of them.

A successful weekend in Northeast Ohio adverts that possibility. Winning will come down to the Raiders adequately managing some important matchups.

Here are three to watch.

OT Trent Brown vs. DE Myles Garrett

This is based on the assumption that Brown and Garrett play on Sunday.

Brown’s availability might come down to a Sunday morning decision as he clears the last hurdle of COVID-19 protocol before suiting up. Garrett missed two days of practice nursing an ankle injury but is expected to play.

If Brown does play, the Raiders will be in much better position to deal with Garrett, who has emerged as a game-wrecker while racking up a league-leading nine quarterback sacks.

If Brown can’t go, that means either injury-prone Sam Young, who has been limited in practice this week with a knee injury, Brandon Parker or converted guard Denzelle Good gets the nod.

All three options are less than ideal against Garrett, who owns every edge imaginable against the trio of backups. And that means Raiders quarterback Derek Carr would be left vulnerable on dropbacks.

So Brown’s availability is crucial. Along with Kolton Miller, he gives the Raiders two book-end tackles to deal with Garrett as he moves from side to side depending on the Browns’ play call.

Both Miller and Brown have the strength and athletic ability to compete with Garrett, although he still figures to make his presence felt no matter who he’s lined up against.

DE Maxx Crosby vs. OT Jack Conklin

Conklin was a limited practice participant on Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury, so while he is expected to play, he likely won’t be 100 percent.

That could be a break for Crosby, who relies on speed to beat offensive linemen to spots and athletic ability and fundamentals to roll by them on his way to the quarterback.

Crosby hasn’t had a stellar sophomore season to the point. His team-leading four sacks don’t reveal how he’s struggled to deliver consistent, down-after-down productive plays.

But he could be facing a wounded opponent, and that might set up the kind of get-off game he and the Raiders have been looking for as they try to create more pressure on the quarterback.

CB Trayvon Mullen vs. WR Jarvis Landry

With Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. lost for the season because of a knee injury, Jarvis Landry takes over as the de facto number one wide receiver for the Browns.

Landry is by no means as big threat as Beckham, but he is a crafty veteran who knows how to get open. His savvy and guile can be disruptive to a defense.

Mullen has dealt with some top-notch wide receivers so far this season. While there have been struggles, he’s also more than held his own.

His ability to be physical with Landry will help slow him down. But Mullen has to guard against being over-aggressive and biting on all the various tricks Landry will throw at him on pass routes.

This will be a major test for the Raiders’ second-year cornerback.