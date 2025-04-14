Raiders’ Maxx Crosby hired for groundbreaking new job

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby smiles during a news conference after receiving a contract extension from the team at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is taking on a second job.

Crosby’s alma mater, Eastern Michigan, has named the Raiders’ star pass rusher the assistant general manager of its football program.

Crosby’s roles will include helping evaluate high school and transfer portal prospects, assisting in managing the program’s name, image and likeness/revenue share budget, and providing help in fundraising, alumni relations and student-athlete support.

The Eagles will change the name of their LEO position to “Maxx,” and the player who earns that role will wear the No. 92 jersey Crosby wore at Eastern Michigan.

“There is no place more important to my personal and athletic development than Eastern Michigan University,” Crosby said in a statement released by Eastern Michigan. “It truly is an honor for me to not only be named the Assistant GM of the EMU, but together with my wife, Rachel, make another donation aimed at creating opportunities for other athletes to be impacted by the EMU program, community, students and alumni.”

More and more college programs are enlisting the help of former players in key roles, but Crosby is the first active NFL player to take on such a job.

“It’s always special when former players return to be part of our staff, and this is truly a full-circle moment,” Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton said in a statement. “There’s something powerful about staying in one place and building something meaningful over time — Maxx is a shining example. He has already positively impacted our program, and now we’re taking it to another level. His passion for mentoring and developing our players is inspiring.”

