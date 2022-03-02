Raiders, Maxx Crosby not close on contract extension
General manager Dave Ziegler indicated during a conversation Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that talks with the star defensive end could develop organically.
INDIANAPOLIS — Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler indicated Wednesday there is no imminent deal on a contract extension for star defensive end Maxx Crosby, who has just one season left on his rookie deal.
“As we’re kind of going through free agency and getting to the draft, there are going to be some of those organic conversations you’re going to have. I wouldn’t say we’re there yet’” he said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I know it’s a curious question and I get that, but we’re just trying to take so many small bites right now.
“In due time, we’ll look at all those things. But it’s always good to have good players.”
