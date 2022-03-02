81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders, Maxx Crosby not close on contract extension

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2022 - 3:54 pm
 
Updated March 2, 2022 - 4:09 pm
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is announced before the start of an NFL football game ag ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is announced before the start of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches before an NFL playoff game against the Cincinn ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches before an NFL playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

INDIANAPOLIS — Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler indicated Wednesday there is no imminent deal on a contract extension for star defensive end Maxx Crosby, who has just one season left on his rookie deal.

“As we’re kind of going through free agency and getting to the draft, there are going to be some of those organic conversations you’re going to have. I wouldn’t say we’re there yet’” he said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I know it’s a curious question and I get that, but we’re just trying to take so many small bites right now.

“In due time, we’ll look at all those things. But it’s always good to have good players.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden finds buyer for Las Vegas mansion
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden finds buyer for Las Vegas mansion
2
AFC West rivals show love to Raiders’ new coach, GM
AFC West rivals show love to Raiders’ new coach, GM
3
McDaniels putting an emphasis on getting to know his QB
McDaniels putting an emphasis on getting to know his QB
4
Raiders, like everyone else, waiting on Aaron Rodgers
Raiders, like everyone else, waiting on Aaron Rodgers
5
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden spent $4.3M on Las Vegas custom home in August
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden spent $4.3M on Las Vegas custom home in August
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
Raiders offseason series: What about Derek Carr?
RJ

In the Raiders’ offseason video series, Vegas Nation’s Heidi Fang and Sam Gordon review each of the team’s position groups, starting with Derek Carr and the quarterbacks.

FILE - Auburn wide receiver Darius Slayton jumps before running the 40-yard dash during the NFL ...
Players to watch at NFL Scouting Combine
By / RJ

There are plenty of potential storylines to keep an eye on as the pre-draft truly kicks off in Indianapolis this week, particularly for the Raiders’ new braintrust.

 
Raiders to play in Hall of Fame game
By / RJ

The Raiders will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame game. Cliff Branch, who was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame, will be honored in Canton at same time.

FILE - Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Andrew Billings looks on during an NFL football practi ...
Raiders add former Bengals defensive tackle
By / RJ

He was a fourth-round pick of Cincinnati out of Baylor in 2016 and played 47 games, including 37 starts, over four years with the Bengals despite missing his rookie year with a preseason knee injury.