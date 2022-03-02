Raiders, Maxx Crosby not close on contract extension

General manager Dave Ziegler indicated during a conversation Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that talks with the star defensive end could develop organically.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is announced before the start of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches before an NFL playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

INDIANAPOLIS — Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler indicated Wednesday there is no imminent deal on a contract extension for star defensive end Maxx Crosby, who has just one season left on his rookie deal.

“As we’re kind of going through free agency and getting to the draft, there are going to be some of those organic conversations you’re going to have. I wouldn’t say we’re there yet’” he said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I know it’s a curious question and I get that, but we’re just trying to take so many small bites right now.

“In due time, we’ll look at all those things. But it’s always good to have good players.”

