Raiders’ Maxx Crosby returns from COVID-19 reserve list

The team leader in sacks from last season missed a week of training camp, but was back on the practice field Friday.

Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Oakland won the game 17-10. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has been activated from the COVID-19 list and cleared to return to the team.

He was on the practice field at the team facility for Friday morning’s training camp practice.

Crosby, who led the team with 10 sacks as a rookie last season, went on the list Aug. 6 and missed a week of camp.

Running back Josh Jacobs was absent at the start of practice after missing the previous two days. Coach Jon Gruden has said the team is managing his workload.

