Raiders may appeal Maxx Crosby’s fines to NFL

The rookie defensive end was fined last week for two separate infractions against the Texans in Houston and picked up another penalty on Sunday against the Lions.

Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gestures after being penalized for roughing the passer during the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif.—One of the things Raiders coach Jon Gruden likes most about Maxx Crosby is the rookie defensive end’s aggression and energy.

Crosby’s financial advisor may not feel the same way, though the Raiders may try to help with that.

Gruden said Monday the team may appeal the league’s decision to levy two more fines on the fourth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan for a pair of fouls against the Texans last week.

Crosby was fined a total of $52,642.

“We’re looking into the fines to see if we agree and whether we want to appeal those,” Gruden said at the team facility. “We’re trying to play within the rules. We’ve had too many penalties and I don’t want to make any excuses. I’ve got to do a lot better job. We’ve got to do a lot better job as a team of eliminating penalties. If we do that, we’ll eliminate the fines. But some of these fines we won’t always agree with.”

Gruden said any appeal would go through NFL Vice President of Policy and Rules Administration Jon Runyan, a former NFL offensive lineman.

Crosby was docked $10,527 for unnecessary roughness and another $42,115 for roughing Houston quarterback DeShaun Watson. He was also fined $21,056 for roughing Patrick Mahomes in Week 2. That fine was reduced on appeal.

Crosby, who was also called for a 15-yard tripping penalty on Sunday against the Lions, makes $29,117 per week.

“We’ll have to appeal them. We’ll have a grievance hearing of some kind, I would think,” Gruden said. “Maxx has to use better etiquette at times and common sense, but we don’t want to harness his energy. That’s for sure. That’s what’s going to make him a great player.”

Crosby has 21 tackles, two sacks and two passes defensed in eight games.

