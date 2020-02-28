Raiders meet with Jeff Okudah, A.J. Terrell at NFL scouting combine

While most have projected the Raiders will select a wide receiver with their top pick in the first round, Las Vegas has met with at least two of the top cornerbacks at the NFL scouting combine.

INDIANAPOLIS — While most have projected the Raiders will select a wide receiver with their top pick in the first round, Las Vegas has met with at least two of the top cornerbacks at the NFL scouting combine.

Jeff Okudah and A.J. Terrell both said Friday morning they’ve had individual meetings with the Raiders this week.

Playing collegiately at Ohio State, Okudah is widely considered the top cornerback in the draft class. He was a unanimous All-American for his performance in 2019, as well as a first-team All-Big Ten honoree. He had nine passes defensed, three interceptions and a forced fumble as a junior.

Terrell is also entering the league after just three years in college at Clemson. He intercepted six career passes — two in 2019 — and recorded 13 career passes defensed.

While the Raiders drafted cornerback Trayvon Mullen in the second round last year, they could have an opening at corner opposite him in 2020. Pending unrestricted free agent Daryl Worley spent most of the season as a starting corner, but shifted to safety toward the end of the season as the Raiders battled injuries throughout their secondary.

Lawson re-signed

Las Vegas re-signed cornerback Nevin Lawson to a one-year deal after he displayed an ability to be a depth piece down the stretch, picking up four passes defensed in the victory over the Chargers. And while Isaiah Johnson was a fourth-round pick in 2019, he has to further develop in order to become a full-time starter.

All that adds up to the Raiders doing their due diligence with some of the top talent at corner.

And with that, Okudah described a moment during his meeting with head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock that made him feel like his transition to the NFL was truly happening.

“It was really good because Mike Mayock, Jon Gruden — they love football. So being around them, they saw that I love football,” Okudah said. “I’m talking football with Jon Gruden and he says, ‘Hey man, are you from planet earth?’ And it’s just crazy to think about it like that because he’s been around some great football minds. And for him to say that it was kind of like, ‘You’re here man.’ ”

Speaking at the podium Friday morning, Okudah described himself as a cerebral, quiet guy on the field. But he admitted he gets excited when he makes a play.

“I just snap,” Okudah said.

‘Pinky deformation’

Okudah was the subject of an eye-raising comment when he was getting measured. His right pinky was announced as having a “pinky deformation,” because it sticks out from a dislocation when he was in high school. But it doesn’t at all impact the way Okudah plays.

“I love all my fingers the same,” he said with a laugh.

Being a Clemson product, Terrell has plenty of former teammates on the Raiders roster — including Mullen. Terrell said he looks up to Mullen as a “big brother,” and said the two could have some advantages if paired at the highest level.

“Trayvon knows who I am, I know who he is. So being the kind of partner to him, that would be great, too,” Terrell said. “We always chop it up from time to time and see where each other’s at.”

Feeling Gruden’s energy

Like most of the combine athletes who have met with the Raiders, Terrell said he could feel Gruden’s energy during the meeting.

“He’s a solid guy. He always wants the best out of you, and I just felt like I felt that immediately. I liked that,” Terrell said.

Terrell could be more in play for the Raiders in the middle of the first round. But given Okudah’s draft stock, if the Raiders want him they may have to trade up to get him.

