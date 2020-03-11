Raiders meeting with LB Christian Kirksey

Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Christian Kirksey speaks to the media at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. Head coach Freddie Kitchens was dismissed shortly after the Browns returned to team headquarters following a 33-23 loss to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey, who was released by the Browns in a cost-savings move this week, is visiting with the Raiders on Wednesday, according to an NFL source.

A six-year veteran with two seasons of 138 or more tackles, Kirksey has been cut down by chest and hamstring injuries the last two years while playing in just nine total games.

When healthy, though, he has been a proven run-stopping inside linebacker. Between 2016 and 2017 he amassed 286 tackles, six sacks and 17 tackles for losses.

The Raiders are on track for an entirely new starting linebacker group in 2020 after releasing veteran Tahir Whitehead, the lone remaining regular contributor from 2019 still on the roster.

The Raiders are expected to be active in free agency and the draft adding new linebackers, and Kirksey could give them a head start as a low risk, inexpensive option motivated to get his career back on track after two injury plagued seasons.

