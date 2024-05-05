63°F
Raiders might move training camp site out of Henderson

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2024 - 7:59 am
 
Updated May 5, 2024 - 9:12 am

The Raiders could be moving their 2024 training camp from Henderson to Southern California.

The club is in discussions with the city of Costa Mesa about using the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for this summer’s camp.

Costa Mesa’s City Council will discuss on Tuesday the possibility of entering a one-year agreement with the Raiders and already appears to be preparing to host the NFL franchise.

“I’m pleased to welcome the Las Vegas Raiders … to the great city of Costa Mesa for training camp this summer,” Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens said in a news release. “The Raiders and Costa Mesa share a commitment to excellence, and our partnership will greatly benefit the community.”

The Raiders did not respond to a request for comment. They have used their Henderson practice facility as their training camp site since moving to Las Vegas in 2020.

The Raiders would pay $165,000 in rent to Costa Mesa as part of the agreement.

They also would pay $600,000 for field improvements at the sports complex, hold a team training camp for kids ages 6 to 12, give 100 tickets for local students to attend an NFL game in Southern California and donate outdoor weight training equipment to Costa Mesa High School. They also would donate $10,000 to a local youth sports team.

Practices would be open to the public.

The Chargers have been using Jack Hammett Sports Complex as their training camp site since moving to Los Angeles from San Diego in 2017. They are expected to move to their new headquarters in El Segundo this season.

If the deal is approved, the Raiders will be one of five NFL teams training within 100 miles of one another. The New Orleans Saints will train in Irvine and the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard. The Rams, who have held camp in Irvine since relocating to Los Angeles, will announce a 2024 Southern California site soon.

The Raiders remain popular in Southern California. They played in Los Angeles from 1982 to 1994 and held training camp in Oxnard during most of their time in Los Angeles.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

By Thomas Snodgrass Stacker.com

A player being labeled as an NFL Draft bust can be subjective, but BestOdds.com has employed a simple methodology designed to create the most credible possible rankings.

