57°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders missing 3 starters on offense against Chargers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2023 - 3:50 pm
 
Updated December 14, 2023 - 3:53 pm
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) pushes Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) away as ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) pushes Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) away as he runs for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) greets fans while leaving the field against the Minnes ...
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) greets fans while leaving the field against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas. Viking won 3-0. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch and heads to the end zone during the fir ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch and heads to the end zone during the first half of an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders will be severely short-handed against the Chargers on “Thursday Night Football.”

Running back Josh Jacobs, who suffered a quadriceps injury on Sunday against the Vikings, was officially ruled out. Left tackle Kolton Miller, who is sitting out his second straight game with a shoulder injury, and center Andre James, who is out with an ankle injury, also are inactive against the Chargers.

The other inactives for the Raiders are linebacker Malik Reed, defensive linemen Byron Young and Nesta Jade Silvera, and quarterback Brian Hoyer, who will be the Raiders’ emergency quarterback.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Maxx Crosby offers strong response to notion of shutting it down
Maxx Crosby offers strong response to notion of shutting it down
2
Bettor places huge wager on Raiders-Chargers game Thursday
Bettor places huge wager on Raiders-Chargers game Thursday
3
Raiders missing 3 starters on offense against Chargers
Raiders missing 3 starters on offense against Chargers
4
8 coaching candidates to keep an eye on with Raiders on bye
8 coaching candidates to keep an eye on with Raiders on bye
5
Raiders still undecided on which QB will start Thursday
Raiders still undecided on which QB will start Thursday
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Star defensive end active for Raiders against Vikings
Star defensive end active for Raiders against Vikings
Raiders announce Maxx Crosby’s status against Chiefs
Raiders announce Maxx Crosby’s status against Chiefs
Raiders starting left tackle officially inactive against Dolphins
Raiders starting left tackle officially inactive against Dolphins
Raiders expect star pass rusher to play Sunday, but not left tackle
Raiders expect star pass rusher to play Sunday, but not left tackle
Raiders report: Starting fullback released, could return
Raiders report: Starting fullback released, could return
Raiders report: Jacobs plans to appeal fines given by NFL
Raiders report: Jacobs plans to appeal fines given by NFL