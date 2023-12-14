Raiders missing 3 starters on offense against Chargers

The Raiders will be severely short-handed against the Chargers on Thursday night, with running back Josh Jacobs and two starting offensive linemen inactive.

The Raiders will be severely short-handed against the Chargers on “Thursday Night Football.”

Running back Josh Jacobs, who suffered a quadriceps injury on Sunday against the Vikings, was officially ruled out. Left tackle Kolton Miller, who is sitting out his second straight game with a shoulder injury, and center Andre James, who is out with an ankle injury, also are inactive against the Chargers.

The other inactives for the Raiders are linebacker Malik Reed, defensive linemen Byron Young and Nesta Jade Silvera, and quarterback Brian Hoyer, who will be the Raiders’ emergency quarterback.

