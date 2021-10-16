77°F
Raiders

Raiders move quarterback Marcus Mariota to active roster

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2021 - 2:25 pm
 
Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) works through a drill during a practice session at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

DENVER — The Raiders will have quarterback Marcus Mariota back in the fold against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Mariota, who has been on injured reserve since the second week of the season after injuring his calf in the season opener, was activated onto the 53-man roster on Saturday and is expected to have a role against the Broncos.

In Mariota’s only play from scrimmage this season, he ran for 31 yards on a third-and-one and flashed the skill set the Raiders were eager to tap into in similar situations. But he injured himself on the play and has been unavailable ever since.

The Raiders have struggled in short-yardage situations. Mariota can help as a dual-threat changeup to starter Derek Carr.

In addition, the Raiders have promoted defensive tackle Kendal Vickers from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter

