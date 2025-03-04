Raiders move step closer to being able to sign veteran QB

The Raiders did not use the franchise tag on any of their own free agents Tuesday, but one decision another team made could affect their plans.

Sam Darnold is one step closer to becoming a free agent.

The Vikings on Tuesday declined to apply the franchise tag on the veteran quarterback, who the Raiders could pursue on the open market. Darnold and Minnesota can still negotiate a new contract, but he will be free to start talking to other teams Monday if no deal is struck.

The Raiders would immediately become a potential suitor if that happens. Darnold had a breakout season with the Vikings last year and is the best quarterback expected to be available.

Minnesota, if it decided to tag Darnold, would have guaranteed him $40.24 million in 2025. That’s a hefty price tag for a player that struggled for six seasons after being picked third overall in the 2018 draft by the Jets. Then Darnold shocked the rest of the NFL by leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record while passing for a career-high 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns last year.

Plenty of interest

The Raiders aren’t the only team expected to be interested in Darnold. The Giants, Steelers, Titans, Colts and Browns could also be in the mix.

The 27-year-old would be an upgrade on the Raiders’ in-house options: Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell. But he still comes with some risk.

Darnold was awful in Minnesota’s final two games, a 31-9 loss to the Lions and a 27-9 playoff defeat to the Rams. That poor finish is bound to affect his market. Still, with multiple teams chasing him, Darnold should get a significant raise on the one-year, $10 million deal he signed with the Vikings last offseason.

Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield are two players Darnold could look to mimic as veterans that revived their careers with a new team and were rewarded. Smith signed a three-year, $75 million contract with the Seahawks in 2023, while Mayfield inked a three-year, $100 million deal with the Buccaneers last offseason.

Darnold may ask for something similar.

The Raiders, who did not apply the franchise tag to any of their 17 pending unrestricted free agents Tuesday, have $96.5 million in cap space to work with this offseason. That’s the second-most in the NFL behind only the Patriots ($127.7 million).

Other options

The Raiders, if Darnold re-signs with the Vikings or goes elsewhere, will need to turn their attention to other options like Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers or Justin Fields if they want to bring in a veteran.

Wilson and coach Pete Carroll have a long history together. Carroll drafted Wilson in 2012 when he was the Seahawks coach and the two had a great 10-season run that included eight playoff berths, two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl championship in 2014.

Their breakup was a little awkward, however. Seattle traded Wilson to the Broncos in 2022. The two appear to have mended fences over the last few years, making a potential Las Vegas reunion possible.

Carroll suggested he and Wilson have remained in contact last week at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

“You might be surprised how much we all communicate, all the guys from back in the day,” Carroll said. “We still communicate and watch each other and share stories and the whole thing. It’s been really fun to watch our guys.”

Wilson, 36, played 11 games for the Steelers last season and passed for 2,482 yards while throwing 16 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The 41-year-old Rodgers, in his first season back from an Achilles injury, threw for 3,897 yards with the Jets and had 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Fields, who turns 26 on Wednesday, started Pittsburgh’s first six games before Wilson took over. Fields had 1,106 passing yards and 289 rushing yards while throwing five touchdowns and one interception. He started the Steelers’ 32-13 road win over the Raiders on Oct. 13.

