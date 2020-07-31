Raiders move up Forbes’ valuation list in NFL, globally

The Raiders’ move to Las Vegas and into state-of-the-art facilities have increased the franchise’s value, according to Forbes’ most recent rankings.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, center, addresses the crowd beside team president Marc Badain, right, during the official announcement ceremony for the the at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A new city with state-of-the-art facilities has done wonders for the Raiders’ bottom line.

Forbes, which produces an annual list of the 50 most valuable sports franchises, ranked the Raiders as the 12th in the NFL and 26th in the world. The Raiders were 18th in the NFL and 34th in the world just a year ago when they were still based in Oakland.

Forbes reported the Raiders were valued at $2.9 billion, an increase from $2.42 billion last year. That most recent figure was based on what was reported in September 2019. The franchise value is expected to surpass $3 billion when the new numbers are released.

The Raiders are scheduled to play their first season at $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, one of the world’s finest facilities. The team also recently moved into Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, a 335,000-square-foot facility.

The NFL again dominated Forbes’ rankings, with 27 teams making the top 50. The Dallas Cowboys, worth $5.5 billion, were ranked No. 1 for the fifth year in a row to beat out baseball’s New York Yankees, who are worth $5 billion.

Behind the NFL, the NBA had nine teams on the list, including three in the top five, with the New York Knicks at $4.6 billion third overall.

No NHL teams made the rankings.

