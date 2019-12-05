Raiders move Wednesday walk-through inside

With rain in the Bay Area, the Raiders once again held their Wednesday walk-through at an indoor offsite location to counter the weather.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden meets with the media after an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. The Oakland Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-9. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — With rain in the Bay Area, the Raiders once again held their Wednesday walk-through at an indoor offsite location to counter the weather.

“We’ve made some adjustments on our roster the last couple weeks, so we’ve gone inside to try to multiply the reps — get a lot of reps for a lot of people that we’ve got to get ready to play,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said.

The Raiders usually take a lighter approach to Wednesday practice, implementing the game plan before the heaviest practice day on Thursday. Gruden said there are pros and cons to the situation, but Wednesday is the heaviest day of teaching.

“You can run the same play multiple times against different looks. It’s not full speed. But it’s a very important part of learning, especially when you’ve got the amount of change that we’ve had at some of these positions,” Gruden said. “I think it’s beneficial. We’ll come out and run around fast tomorrow and Friday, and get ready for the Titans.”

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @ VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.