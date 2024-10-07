Raiders undecided on starting QB, still trying to trade Davante Adams

Aidan O’Connell replaced Gardner Minshew at quarterback in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos after Minshew struggled after throwing a pick-six.

Graney: What we knew before is now obvious — Raiders need a QB

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell looks at the scoreboard after throwing an incomplete pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew walks off the field after the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Raiders have not made a decision on their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Coach Antonio Pierce said Monday he and his staff will evaluate the game film from Sunday’s 34-18 road loss to the Broncos before deciding whether to start Gardner Minshew or Aidan O’Connell for the 1:05 p.m. game at Allegiant Stadium. O’Connell replaced Minshew in the third quarter Sunday in Denver.

“Still doing that upstairs, currently,” Pierce said.

Minshew threw two interceptions against the Broncos, including a game-altering one to Pat Surtain that he returned 100 yards for a touchdown. The Raiders led 10-3 and were driving, facing a first and goal from the 5-yard-line. But Minshew lofted a lazy throw to a wide-open Brock Bowers that sailed over Bowers’ outstretched arms into the hands of Surtain.

Rather than taking a 17-3 lead, the Raiders were tied 10-10. They fell apart at that point, particularly Minshew, who was 9 of 9 for 115 yards and a touchdown before the interception but went 3 of 8 for 22 yards after it.

O’Connell, who also replaced Minshew in the Panthers game, completed 10 of 20 passes for 94 yards and an interception.

Minshew has completed 70.7 percent of his passes this season for 1,014 yards, but has five interceptions against four touchdowns.

Minshew said he tried to make the most of the benching.

“It is what it is,” he said. “Try to help the team, whatever I can. Try to still be in Aidan’s ear, tell him things I’ve been seeing and keep providing a positive presence on the sideline. At the end of the day, no matter what my role is on the team, I’m going to try to help the team any way I can.”

Pierce said he knows what to expect from O’Connell, who led the Raiders to a 5-4 record last season after replacing Jimmy Garoppolo.

“That back foot hits the ground, the ball comes out,” Pierce said. “Aidan is a cerebral player, knows where the ball needs to go. I’ve seen enough of Aidan the last year and a lot this year. I know what to expect when Aidan gets in a game.”

O’Connell said the Raiders will regroup as best as possible.

“We have a group of guys that want to look in the mirror and hold each other accountable, hold themselves accountable and try to get better,” he said. “And that’s what we’re going to do.”

Adams update

Star wide receiver Davante Adams could be traded by the middle of the week, an NFL source said Monday.

The Jets continue to be the favorites to land Adams, but the source indicated other teams are still in the running. Adams would be reunited with Aaron Rodgers with the Jets, his quarterback when they played for the Packers.

When asked Monday where things stand with Adams, who missed his second straight game Sunday with what was listed on the injury report as a hamstring injury, Pierce said “status quo.”

Sources have indicated the relationship between Adams and Pierce deteriorated over time, but when asked Monday where things went wrong, Pierce said: “You gotta ask Davante.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Up next

Who: Steelers at Raiders

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Steelers -3; total 37