Raiders must refocus offense after Antonio Brown’s departure

Tyrell Williams, Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs now will carry the load on the Raiders’ offense.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Antonio Brown is gone, but the Raiders still will take on the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, which means the club has to move on quickly.

As one of the best receivers in the league, Brown undoubtedly would have played a significant role in the Raiders’ offense. There’s no one player who can replace his potential production. Since 2013, he’s averaged 114 receptions and 1,524 yards receiving per season.

But after Brown’s release on Saturday, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he still likes the club’s receiving corps.

“We were never going to line up and throw the ball to one guy every play — it’s just not how we do business here,” Gruden said. “So we’ve got a lot of weapons. We’ve got a lot of young guys at tight end and in our receiving corps and they’ll be fine.”

The Raiders’ approach, Gruden said, will be to use each of the five skill players on the field— wide receivers, running backs and tight ends.

Without Brown, the Raiders’ leading wide receiver becomes fifth-year veteran Tyrell Williams, who was the team’s top target in free agency. In 52 games, he’s caught 155 passes for 2,530 yards and 17 touchdowns.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Williams said. “I feel very confident in myself to fill that role. So I’m excited to go out there and do it.”

Former Arizona Cardinal J.J. Nelson will likely fill Brown’s direct role on the field. He’s questionable for Monday’s game with an ankle injury but filled in at Brown’s spot within the offense throughout training camp. He’s known more as a deep threat than a precise route runner, averaging 17.8 yards per reception in his career.

The Raiders also have rookie fifth-round pick Hunter Renfrow and Ryan Grant to rotate at slot receiver.

One thing, however, is for certain. Brown’s departure will put a bigger spotlight on rookie running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller.

One of the Raiders’ three first-round picks in 2019, Jacobs will make his debut on Monday night and is expected to carry a heavy offensive load given his versatile skill set.

“We targeted him as our top running back and were really happy to get him,” offensive coordinator Greg Olson said. “He has not disappointed us at all.”

Jacobs is excited to play for the first time, saying he feels like he’s taken significant steps in becoming a professional since his offseason arrival.

“I have a good sense of what we’re going to do this week,” Jacobs said. “And my preparation coming into the game, and how fast I feel like I’m playing in picking up the offense — I feel real comfortable.”

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, Waller looks the part of a game-breaking tight end. But the 2015 sixth-round pick is an unproven commodity, having played in just 22 games.

Still, last year the Raiders targeted starting tight end Jared Cook 101 times, as Cook led the team in receptions (68), receiving yards (896) and receiving touchdowns (six). That could spell a lot of production for Waller.

There could be pressure to step up in the wake of Brown’s departure, but Waller said the most important thing is for the Raiders’ players to focus on doing their individual jobs to the best of their ability.

“I feel like if you get caught up in doing more, you feel like what you can bring to the table all along may not be enough. And I don’t think that’s the case,” Waller said. “It’ll obviously be different without ‘84’ there, but I mean, we’re prepared for whatever. We feel like we can make plays, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

With all the hype that comes with opening the season on Monday Night Football, that may be easier said than done.

