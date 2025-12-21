59°F
Raiders name backup QB for Texans game as Geno Smith returns

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett in action during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett in action during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
December 21, 2025 - 12:08 pm
 

HOUSTON — Geno Smith is officially active as expected and will start at quarterback for the Raiders in Sunday’s 1:25 p.m. game against the Texans at NRG Stadium.

Smith missed one game because of back and right shoulder injuries suffered against the Broncos on Dec. 7.

Kenny Pickett, who started last week’s 31-0 loss in Philadelphia, will be his backup. Aidan O’Connell is the emergency third quarterback.

Offensive lineman Jordan Meredith, the only player listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, is officially active for the Raiders.

Brodric Martin, a defensive tackle who was claimed off waivers Friday, heads the list of inactives.

Coach Pete Carroll indicated Friday it would be a logistical challenge to try to get him ready to play with such a quick turnaround, especially on the road.

Cornerback Darnay Holmes, tight end Ian Thomas and running back Zamir White also are inactive.

Thomas has been dealing with a calf injury, but practiced in full all week and did not have a game-day designation.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

