Raiders name interim offensive coordinator after Chip Kelly’s firing
The Raiders have promoted a familiar face to interim offensive coordinator after firing offensive coordinator Chip Kelly on Sunday.
The Raiders have named Greg Olson their interim offensive coordinator, coach Pete Carroll announced Monday.
Olson will replace Chip Kelly, who was fired after the team’s loss to Browns on Sunday. The Raiders (2-9) will play the Chargers (7-4) at SoFi Stadium in Week 13.
Olson, 62, was previously the team’s offensive coordinator from 2013-14 and 2018-21.
This is a developing story. Ch
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal. com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X