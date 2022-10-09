Raiders’ Nate Hobbs finds motivation in quote from Chiefs OC

The second-year cornerback took it personal when he was left off a list of Raiders defensive playmakers by Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy this week.

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) as he stretches during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs has thrived off proving people wrong long before he lasted all the way to the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Even though he has developed a reputation as one of the top young corners in the league, he’s still finding extra motivation wherever he can.

This week, it came from Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who praised Raiders defenders Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones and Johnathan Abram, but not Hobbs.

“Those guys have the right temperament and right attitude,” Bieniemy said. “Those guys bring some energy, and they bring some juice. That’s not disrespecting the other eight starters. I just know when those guys are going, that whole entire defense and that whole entire team are going.”

The quote was shared with Hobbs by one of his defensive coaches Saturday morning.

“Of course, I took that personal,” he said. “I thought it was disrespectful. After games, there’s not many guys that come up to me or whatever. I don’t worry about it, but I take it into account. I know a lot of people still don’t know my name. That’s probably on me. I have to show the world who I am and show them what’s up.

“Honestly, I feel I still have a lot more to prove to show people who I am.”

First-quarter all-pro

He will get a chance to do that on a national stage Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, against the archrival and division-leading Chiefs, who boast one of the top passing attacks in the league.

Hobbs was one of the top slot corners in the league as a rookie and has only gotten better this season, thriving in a more expanded role outside.

He was named this week a Pro Football Focus first-team all-pro for the first quarter of the season, not that it brought the Louisville native much sense of accomplishment.

“All I know is we have 13 more games, and I have to continue to take another step each game or it doesn’t mean anything,” he said.

For the first of those games, the Raiders got an extra day to prepare. That could be especially helpful for a new staff with a roster of many players who haven’t experienced the rivalry before.

Hobbs, who has played the Chiefs twice and been on the wrong side of two blowout losses, said the extra day of preparation only matters if it’s used properly.

“You have to cherish it,” he said. “You have to take advantage of that extra day of opportunity and really soak it in. I think that’s something we’ve done. It’s been great, especially going against guys like Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.”

That extra day could also have a couple of benefits for the Raiders beyond just the additional preparation.

Injuries update

First, it gave more time for injured players to heal.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow got in full practices Saturday and have cleared the concussion protocol. Neither has an injury designation for Monday’s game.

Tight end Foster Moreau practiced Saturday for the first time since suffering a knee injury against the Titans in Week 3. He’s listed as questionable after a limited session. Cornerback Sam Webb is also questionable after three limited practices due to a hamstring issue.

Fellow corner Rock Ya-Sin got in his second straight full practice and does not have a designation.

The only other player with an injury designation is linebacker Jayon Brown, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler also got an extra day to tinker with the active roster, which as of Saturday afternoon stood at just 52 players of 53.

The Raiders can call up two practice squad players on game day, but McDaniels indicated that the potential desire to bring up a third is a major reason for the empty roster spot. There are also some moving pieces as they wait to find out if wide receiver Tyron Johnson clears waivers after he was released Friday.

One of those pieces could be veteran receiver Albert Wilson, who was added to the practice squad Friday. While he’s been at home in Florida staying in shape since he was released by Minnesota in training camp, he said Saturday he’d be ready if needed Monday.

“I’ve just been waiting for that chance,” he said. “I came in ready to play, whenever they need me to play. (Sundays) have been very tough. For the past eight or nine years, I’ve been preparing for those Sundays. Being at home, it was kind of challenging, but I stayed prepared, so I’m ready for this opportunity.”

The team will travel to Kansas City on Sunday.

