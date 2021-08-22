Raiders’ Nate Hobbs impressive in extended playing time

Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs stood out so much in Saturday’s 17-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams that coach Jon Gruden gave him a game ball.

LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t necessarily Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s plan for rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs to play the entire game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night. But with Damon Arnette a no-go and Keisean Nixon getting hurt during the game, Gruden had no choice but to play Hobbs.

It also meant moving Hobbs from the slot cornerback position at which he has played so well during training camp to outside corner, a spot at which he took two snaps last week in practice. And as soon as Hobbs lined up outside in the third quarter, the Rams threw long to receiver Tutu Atwell on Hobbs’ side of the field.

But as Hobbs continues to prove, he was up for the challenge. Reading the situation perfectly, he left his coverage area, where his man sat down on a short route, and sprinted toward Atwell, who was running up the seam while matched against rookie safety Tyree Gillespie.

“I think it was the type of defense we played; I don’t really think it was my play,” Hobbs said after a 17-16 preseason victory at SoFi Stadium. “I was just trying to be a football player.”

With the ball in the air, Hobbs cut in front of Gillespie toward Atwell while simultaneously tracking the ball. As he caught up with Atwell, he leaped over him to grab the ball, then held onto it as he crashed to the ground for an interception.

“I looked up, ball was there, so I just grabbed it,” Hobbs said.

It was one of a handful of impact plays Hobbs made, including a great read on a screen pass to throw the Rams for a 4-yard loss and flushing quarterback Bryce Perkins out of the pocket on a corner blitz. In between, he played another steady game at slot cornerback, a position he seems to have firm control of for the starting job.

In appreciation of the effort, Gruden did something he rarely does this time of year.

“I don’t usually give out game balls for preseason victories, but Nate Hobbs got one,” Gruden said. “Well deserved.”

A stunned Hobbs was humbled.

“It was crazy. I’m just a rookie,” he said. “It’s something I’ll never forget.”

Injuries piling up

The Raiders’ week in Southern California, which included two joint practices with the Rams, turned out to be costly from a health perspective. And it puts the regular-season status of linebackers Nicholas Morrow and Javin White in doubt.

Morrow suffered a foot injury in Thursday’s practice, and White, an impressive second-year prospect from UNLV, was lost to a knee injury in Saturday’s game.

The Raiders expect to get linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski back this week, but Morrow’s and White’s injuries could sideline them for a lengthy period.

“We’re light at linebacker right now,” Gruden said. “It’s a concern.”

Also, right guard Richie Incognito left Thursday’s practice with a calf strain, but Gruden said the team didn’t think the injury was serious and the hope is he’s ready for the opener.

Mariota still not ready

The Raiders wanted to play backup quarterback Marcus Mariota against the Rams, but he hasn’t fully recovered from a strained quad that he suffered two weeks ago. He was available on an emergency basis, but Gruden wasn’t about to push him any further.

“We’re not calling plays for him right now with the limitation,” Gruden said. “The way he plays, we do not want to get him out in a live situation and let him cut it loose. He’s just not ready to go.”

