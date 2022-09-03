Raiders’ Nate Hobbs ready to build on exceptional rookie season

The Raiders’ Nate Hobbs never doubted he would have the kind of immediate impact that allowed him to rank as the NFL’s fifth-best cornerback last season, according to PFF.

Don’t tell Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs that his success as a rookie was one of the most unexpected developments on last season’s playoff team.

He never doubted he would have the kind of immediate impact that allowed him to rank as the NFL’s fifth-best cornerback, according to Pro Football Focus.

“If you don’t believe in yourself, you can’t play at this level,” Hobbs said. “It has to be predetermined before you step on that field. You have to believe in yourself.”

Now Hobbs is out to prove that the sequel can be just as good, if not better, and that his rookie season was no fluke.

That starts with knowledge more than any kind of physical ability. The former Illinois standout has come a long way in the classroom since the eve of his NFL debut a year ago.

“I have a better understanding of where people need to be and where they will be on the field on offense and defense,” he said. “I have a good understanding of what route concepts teams want to throw at, when we’re in a specific defense in a specific shell.”

That could be bad news for opponents looking to throw the ball in Hobbs’ direction.

He not only sees the game better, but also has sharpened his skills in practice against one of the NFL’s best receiving corps.

“I can’t thank those guys enough,” Hobbs said. “I think every receiver in our group is pretty good, especially those three guys (Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller). They’re amazing. They have my game much more polished.”

Adams in particular has been a driving force in Hobbs’ improvement.

From organized team activities to training camp, it seemed every time receivers and cornerbacks lined up to do drills against each other, Hobbs would seek out Adams.

Instead of trying to pick on a softer target, Hobbs clearly wanted the best. He didn’t always win the reps, but he didn’t always lose them, either.

“If it were up to Nate, he’d guard everybody,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “And that’s what you want out of a DB.”

The matchups have made Hobbs a better player and sharpened his confidence even more.

“He’s, if not the best, one of the best players in the league,” Hobbs said of Adams. “Not just receivers, but players. If you want to play at a high level, and that’s my opponent and who I match up with, why wouldn’t I get those reps?”

So could Hobbs the cornerback reach a similar level as Adams the receiver? He doesn’t think it’s his place to judge.

“I try not to think about that,” he said. “I just go to work and do my job every day to the best of my abilities. Whatever happens, happens.”

He will have the opportunity to prove it when the regular season starts Sept. 11 at the Los Angeles Chargers, who feature two elite receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Teams will have a better scouting report on Hobbs, who knows nothing will come easy.

Hobbs is ready for the challenge and an expanded role. After mostly playing in the slot last season, he has been moving around the defense. He’s played plenty at outside corner along with lining up in the slot.

It’s important in coordinator Patrick Graham’s defense for Hobbs to be able to line up anywhere.

“You really just have to change your mindset,” Hobbs said of the differences between playing inside and outside. “… But it’s football, so any time you step out here in the NFL level, it has to be a certain level of focus.”

