Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has always been vocal about how much he likes quarterback Nathan Peterman.

Jon Gruden talks Nathan Peterman's Development, Says Offense Will Be More Aggressive This Year (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nathan Peterman Looks to Win the Backup Quarterback Role as Preseason Comes to a Close(Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has always been vocal about how much he likes quarterback Nathan Peterman.

With the preseason coming to an end, Peterman will have one more chance to either win the backup role or solidify a spot on the teams 53-man roster.