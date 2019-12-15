Raiders Nation in Oakland bids farewell to Raiders before move to Las Vegas
The game between the Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars marks the final appearance in Oakland, California, for the Silver and Black before they move to Las Vegas to start the next chapter in their vagabond existence.
Oakland Raiders superfan Wayne Mabry, known as “Violator,” talks about the inspiration behind his character before Sunday’s final football game in Oakland.
