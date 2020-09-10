Raiders need Josh Jacobs to stay healthy

Josh Jacobs ran for a Raiders rookie rushing record last year but missed three games due to a shoulder injury.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stretches during an NFL football training camp practice Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Henderson, Nev. Speedy receiver Henry Ruggs III was drafted 12th overall, teaming with breakout tight end Darren Waller, versatile back Josh Jacobs and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow to give the team its most complete offense since coach Jon Gruden returned in 2018. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, center, celebrates with teammates and fans after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Josh Jacobs set a Raiders rookie rushing record last year with 1,150 yards. By all accounts, it was a breakthrough season. But Jacobs wasn’t impressed.

“I would grade it a ‘B,’” Jacobs said when asked to give himself a letter grade. “There’s a lot of yards that I felt like I left on the table.”

Jacobs is in position to elevate his game. The key now is staying healthy after missing three of the Raiders’ last four games in 2019 with a shoulder injury.

It’s part of the reason the Raiders kept a close eye on Jacobs’ workload during training camp, a plan that could extend into the season.

“He’s got to stay healthy,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said. “We need our feature back down the stretch. We were in a playoff stretch last year and didn’t have him. … We have to get more out of him in the passing game, more on the field on third down.”

One area Jacobs hopes to improve is as a pass-catcher. He caught 20 passes for 166 yards as a rookie and hopes to reach 60 receptions in his sophomore season. It was an area of focus throughout the offseason.

“I worked on a lot of things that receivers do,” Jacobs said. “Not necessarily just running back routes. … I’ve just been working on all the technically little things that receivers do. Just trying to implement that into my own style and bring what I can to the table.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.