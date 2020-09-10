Raiders need Josh Jacobs to stay healthy
Josh Jacobs ran for a Raiders rookie rushing record last year but missed three games due to a shoulder injury.
“I would grade it a ‘B,’” Jacobs said when asked to give himself a letter grade. “There’s a lot of yards that I felt like I left on the table.”
Jacobs is in position to elevate his game. The key now is staying healthy after missing three of the Raiders’ last four games in 2019 with a shoulder injury.
It’s part of the reason the Raiders kept a close eye on Jacobs’ workload during training camp, a plan that could extend into the season.
“He’s got to stay healthy,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said. “We need our feature back down the stretch. We were in a playoff stretch last year and didn’t have him. … We have to get more out of him in the passing game, more on the field on third down.”
One area Jacobs hopes to improve is as a pass-catcher. He caught 20 passes for 166 yards as a rookie and hopes to reach 60 receptions in his sophomore season. It was an area of focus throughout the offseason.
“I worked on a lot of things that receivers do,” Jacobs said. “Not necessarily just running back routes. … I’ve just been working on all the technically little things that receivers do. Just trying to implement that into my own style and bring what I can to the table.”
DEPTH CHART
Josh Jacobs: Set a Raiders rookie rushing record last year, but feels there is plenty of room to improve.
Jalen Richard: Valuable third-down back with pass-catching skills.
Lynn Bowden: Highly skilled athlete from Kentucky is making the transition from WR/QB to running back.
Alec Ingold: Fullback is a big position in Jon Gruden’s offense, Ingold is one of the top young FBs in the NFL.
Rod Smith: Big back may get an opportunity to back up Jacobs.
Theo Riddick: Late pickup in camp, brings experience and pass-catching ability.
Devontae Booker: Denver Broncos veteran could add some burst and depth.