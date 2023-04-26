Raiders need to set tone in 1st round of NFL draft

Armed with 12 picks, including the seventh overall and five among the first 109, the Raiders are positioned to make significant inroads in improving their roster.

The Raiders begin their most important draft weekend in more than a decade Thursday.

Armed with 12 picks, including the seventh overall and five picks among the first 109 selections, they are well positioned to make significant inroads in improving their roster.

Doing so, though, means setting a decisive tone Thursday. And for a franchise that leads the NFL in questionable first-round picks in the past decade or so, that means much more than simply executing a first round that doesn’t create confused looks by draft pundits and an angry reaction from their fan base.

It means making a pick that adds immediate value to the roster with a player the Raiders can confidently start setting a foundation with.

As the Raiders prepare to navigate their way through Thursday’s first round, here is a look at what positions need the most attention and how the Raiders can make a cold statement.

Biggest needs

Secondary. Defensive line. Offensive line. Long-term quarterback.

Home run: C.J. Stroud falls to the Raiders at No. 7

After moving on from longtime quarterback Derek Carr, the Raiders stabilized the position in the short term with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. But at some point, they have to address the long-term face of their franchise.

Two weeks ago, Stroud was a near lock to go No. 1 or No. 2. But in the inexplicable over-analyzation of the NFL draft, all of a sudden it appears as if teams at the top might be moving off him.

Their mistake could be a blessing for the Raiders, and a path that delivers the former Ohio State standout to Las Vegas could be emerging.

If that happens, the Raiders need to run to the podium to draft Stroud, a perfect fit for coach Josh McDaniels’ offense.

The Raiders should entertain moving up in the first round to secure Stroud. He is that good.

Triple off the wall: Devon Witherspoon, cornerback, Illinois

If Stroud isn’t there at No. 7 — or the Raiders don’t trade up to get him — Witherspoon would be an excellent pick if he gets past the Lions at No. 6.

Witherspoon might not have the size compared to bigger cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez of Oregon and Joey Porter Jr. of Penn State, but he plays with a rare physicality as a smash-mouth tackler and an in-your-face man-cover defender.

He’s a perfect fit for the Raiders’ secondary needs.

Witherspoon is a potential immediate starter who would pair well with young cornerback Nate Hobbs, his former teammate at Illinois. It’s been years since the Raiders had two young, physical playmaking corners, but if Hobbs can bounce back from his injury-plagued second season, that’s exactly what the Raiders would have.

Gonzalez also would be a great pick, as would Porter in a trade-down scenario in which the Raiders gather more draft ammunition.

Double to the gap: Peter Skoronski, offensive line, Northwestern

Skoronski might not be the sexiest pick and might not even stick at left tackle.

But Skoronski has perennial Pro Bowl potential as an interior offensive lineman, and his addition could change the dynamic of the Raiders’ offensive line.

Skoronski could move to left guard, where he would be a perfect fit alongside Kolton Miller. It would allow second-year lineman Dylan Parham to move to center, which many believe is his best position, or to right guard as an upgrade over Alex Bars.

A left-side combination of Miller and Skoronski, with Parham at center, represents a major improvement.

Whiff: Jalen Carter, defensive tackle, Georgia

There are stretches of game film in which Carter plays like the best player in the draft. When he’s right, he’s a physical force and nearly unstoppable as a run stuffer and pass rusher.

The Raiders drafting him would not be an egregious mistake the way selecting Alex Leatherwood was in 2021 or Damon Arnette in 2020. Neither of those players was worthy of being selected 17th and 19th, respectively. Carter is absolutely worth being picked at No. 7.

But his baggage makes him a huge risk for any team that drafts him, including the Raiders, who have articulated a goal of building a sound, intelligent roster in which players are fits as talent and people.

Yes, the Raiders could look back 10 years from now with regret for not selecting Carter. But this draft is too important to roll the dice in yet another potential first-round bust.

