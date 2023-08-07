Raiders’ new-look, ball-hawking secondary surprise of camp

A revamped Raiders secondary — led by two wily veterans, a speedy rookie and two third-year players — has been turning heads for two weeks in training camp.

FILE - Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham talks with LB Robert Spillane (41) during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders’ MVP early in training camp also represents the top vote-getter for the biggest surprise.

A revamped secondary — led by two wily veterans, a speedy rookie and two third-year players who appear ready to take big steps forward — has been turning heads for two weeks.

Tipped balls, interceptions, pass breakups and tight coverage have been the norm rather than the exception. And if that carries over to the regular season — no sure thing for a defense that has struggled for years on the back end — the entire dynamic could change on that side of the ball.

The improvement, early as it might be, is the result of some key personnel additions and the emphasis on creating turnovers.

“We’ve talked since the beginning of the offseason about being able to create more explosive plays defensively,” coach Josh McDaniels said.

Or, as cornerback Nate Hobbs put it: “Game-changing plays.”

It’s something the Raiders have not done well for far too long, as they have forced the fewest turnovers in the NFL since 2019. There are many factors that play into the team producing just one winning season in the past five years, but the lack of takeaways is among the most glaring.

“You want a defense that’s looking for the ball,” defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said.

The new-look secondary is showing that tendency.

Hobbs, in his third season, is moving back to slot cornerback after playing on the perimeter last season. The position change was triggered by the tight grip rookie Jakorian Bennett has on one outside cornerback spot and the recent signing of veteran Marcus Peters, who mans the outside spot opposite Bennett.

Behind them at safety are offseason pickup Marcus Epps, who registered the most snaps on the Eagles’ Super Bowl defense last season, and Tre’von Moehrig, the Raiders’ second-round pick in 2021.

That group, along with reserve cornerbacks David Long, Tyler Hall, Duke Shelley and Sam Webb, and backup safeties Isaiah Pola-Mao, Christopher Smith, Roderic Teamer and Christopher Smith have played with an aggressiveness and edge unlike any recent Raiders secondary.

Peters, who has 32 interceptions in seven NFL seasons, and Epps, a four-year veteran, have been spreading the word to a young secondary.

“We’ve got some elder statesmen there now,” McDaniels said. “Guys that have some wisdom and experience that is good for the whole group.”

Peters has taken his fellow cornerbacks under his wing, offering them his knowledge and experience and inviting them to come at him with any question. Hobbs and Bennett are admitted sponges, understanding the opportunity to learn from one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks.

“Someone told me a dumb question is a question never asked,” said Bennett, who added that he wants “to see how I can slow the game down and make plays like he did.”

After observing and asking Peters questions, Hobbs has a better understanding of what makes the veteran so effective.

“His mind works on another level,” Hobbs said. “He trusts his instincts. He sees it before the quarterback is even gonna throw it.”

The emphasis on film study that Peters and Epps have added seems to be rubbing off on the group.

“That’s going to take our defensive back position to another level,” Hobbs said.

In all fairness, it’s only training camp, and it remains to be seen if it transfers to the season. But for now, it’s become the early identity of the defensive backs.

“You create a habit that’s just who you are,” Hobbs said. “It’s your psyche. You don’t know no better.”

