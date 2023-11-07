Raiders new OC asked players for feedback in 1st game calling plays

Bo Hardegree, named the Raiders’ offensive coordinator last week, said it was important to find out what his players would be most comfortable running.

Raiders offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree wanted his players to be confident and comfortable with what they were running in his first game as an NFL play-caller.

So he asked them.

Hardegree went to each position group last week and got feedback about what concepts they believed were working and what could be better incorporated into the offense and then used some of that information to formulate the game plan for Sunday’s game against the Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

“Even during the game, I’m telling them what I’m thinking and what’s coming up and asking what they’re seeing, which is important,” Hardegree said Tuesday at his weekly news conference. “They’re the guys out there. I’m calling the plays, and I want to call plays they feel confident about, and if there’s something I really want to get out there to them, I’ll let them know what’s coming.. It’s just constant communication with those guys.”

Several players, including running back Josh Jacobs, pointed to that collaborative process for why the Raiders had their best offensive game of the season just days after firing coach Josh McDaniels, who was calling the offensive plays, and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi.

Hardegree was promoted to offensive coordinator Wednesday and then thrust into the role days later. The Raiders had their highest offensive output of the season in a 30-6 win over the Giants.

