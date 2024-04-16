80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders’ new QB makes light of nickname from team’s star defender

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gets pressure on Indianapolis Colts quarterbac ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gets pressure on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
New Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Perform ...
New Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes around the edge during an NFL football ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes around the edge during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
More Stories
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks, center, is tackled by Kansas defensive lineman Caleb Sampso ...
What are the Raiders’ running back options in the draft?
Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) greets fans after defeating the Denver Broncos 27-14 follo ...
These pro sports teams struck gold in Las Vegas. It wasn’t an easy journey
Maxx Crosby ‘guarantees’ Chiefs wouldn’t have planted flag on Raiders logo
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs the ball after a catch against Vanderbilt in the first ...
What are Raiders’ wide receiver and tight end options in NFL draft?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2024 - 12:52 pm
 

It’s the running joke that keeps on giving.

Gardner Minshew has never been shy about putting himself out there. So it’s no surprise the Raiders’ new quarterback showed up to the first day of the team’s offseason program Monday wearing a shirt with the words “Lil Ass Boy” on the front.

The phrase is one defensive end Maxx Crosby kept saying to Minshew when the Raiders played the Colts in December. Minshew was recorded discussing it with his teammates because he wore a microphone during the game.

“Maxx Crosby is so damn angry,” Minshew told his teammates. “He keeps calling everybody ‘little ass boy.’ I’m like, ‘I’m little out here, but not always.’”

The two are on the same team now. Minshew even joked about the moniker his first day with the Raiders.

“Yeah, sure enough. I saw (Crosby). He’s a big ass boy is what he is,” Minshew said. “But no man, it was awesome. Those are guys, not as much fun to play against, but if they’re on your team, absolutely love it man. Excited to be with him.”

Never one to let a good joke pass, Minshew kept the bit going Monday. It looks like this phrase might live on on for a while.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Who’s wearing what number for the Raiders this season?
recommend 2
Raiders mailbag: Is Michael Penix emerging as best QB option?
recommend 3
Where Raiders’ offense stands after 1st week of free agency
recommend 4
Raiders mailbag: Fans remain antsy about quarterback, draft plans
recommend 5
Raiders coach expected to push for aggressive draft moves for QB
recommend 6
Raiders’ Pierce stung by loss of one free agent: ‘That one hurt’