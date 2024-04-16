Raiders’ new QB makes light of nickname from team’s star defender
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew wore a special outfit to the first day of the team’s offseason program Monday in reference to a nickname Maxx Crosby gave him.
It’s the running joke that keeps on giving.
Gardner Minshew has never been shy about putting himself out there. So it’s no surprise the Raiders’ new quarterback showed up to the first day of the team’s offseason program Monday wearing a shirt with the words “Lil Ass Boy” on the front.
Boss locker room move by Gardner Minshew on first day of offseason program. 😂 pic.twitter.com/uTTOQh5tLv
— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 16, 2024
The phrase is one defensive end Maxx Crosby kept saying to Minshew when the Raiders played the Colts in December. Minshew was recorded discussing it with his teammates because he wore a microphone during the game.
“Maxx Crosby is so damn angry,” Minshew told his teammates. “He keeps calling everybody ‘little ass boy.’ I’m like, ‘I’m little out here, but not always.’”
Max Crosby wouldn’t stop calling Gardener Minshew “A little ass boy” on Sunday
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 3, 2024
The two are on the same team now. Minshew even joked about the moniker his first day with the Raiders.
“Yeah, sure enough. I saw (Crosby). He’s a big ass boy is what he is,” Minshew said. “But no man, it was awesome. Those are guys, not as much fun to play against, but if they’re on your team, absolutely love it man. Excited to be with him.”
Never one to let a good joke pass, Minshew kept the bit going Monday. It looks like this phrase might live on on for a while.
