Raiders new quarterback held out of practice Friday

Jimmy Garoppolo was not on the practice field on Friday in Day Three of Raiders camp.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) sets up to pass during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A familiar face was not on the field when the Raiders began their third day of training camp practice on Friday.

But by the sound of things, it might be something everyone should get used to.

As part of the club’s pre-planned practice schedule for Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders new quarterback had a scheduled day off on Friday. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Garoppolo’s day off from practice was scheduled ahead of time and one of several the Raiders are preparing to give him over the next few weeks.

Garoppolo suffered a broken foot last December as a member of the 49ers and underwent subsequent foot surgery upon signing with the Raiders in March. As part of his overall rehabilitation plan, the Raiders will be prudent with Garoppolo as it relates to his work schedule in camp.

